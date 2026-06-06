Hulk Hogan’s Final Moments Revealed After ‘Exhaustive’ Police Investigation

Nearly a year after WWE legend Hulk Hogan’s sudden death in Clearwater, Florida, authorities released the findings of an “exhaustive” investigation of what led to the 71-year-old icon’s passing, TMZ reported on June 6, 2026.

According to the outlet, a 72-page police report was released by the Clearwater Police Department after concluding its investigation, which determined that Hogan — whose real name was Terry Bollea — died of natural causes, with no foul play involved. The report described in detail what happened in Hogan’s final moments on July 24, 2025.

Hulk Hogan Was Coherent & Had Breakfast Before He Went Into Cardiac Arrest, Police Say

Getty Hulk Hogan egging on fans at a WWE match

On June 5, the Clearwater Police Department released a full report that documented the July 24 incident, beginning at Hogan’s Clearwater home. As previously reported, first responders attempted to revive Hogan with CPR for 30 minutes before transporting him to nearby Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to TMZ, the new police report says Hulk was “a little mumbly” on the morning of July 24, but went to the bathroom, was talking, and ate yogurt and berries for breakfast.

Hogan’s occupational therapist, Justin McCamey, was at the home at the time, per the new report. When he later went to check on Hogan’s vitals, he discovered the wrestling legend had stopped breathing, and 9-1-1 was called around 9:51 a.m., People previously reported.

The police report states that McCamey told responding officers at the scene, “He is in rough shape. We knew this was gonna be happening.”

Hulk Hogan’s Occupational Therapist Had Initially Raised Doubts About His Cause of Death

Getty Wrestler Hulk Hogan and son Nick Hogan arrive at the Comedy Central Roast Of David Hasselhoff in August 2010.

According to the Daily Mail, the new Clearwater Police Department report states, “Following an exhaustive review of the statements, medical records, surveillance footage from within the residence, and a visual inspection of Mr. Bollea’s body, there has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural.”

The police also thanked Hogan’s family and friends for being “extremely helpful,” per the Daily Mail. The Clearwater Police Department highlighted his widow, Sky Daily, his kids Nick Hogan and Brooke Hogan, and attorney Kevin Hayslett for “their willingness to allow our investigators access to very personal information, at a time when they were grieving and struggling.”

An autopsy conducted in July 2025 revealed that Hogan died from an acute myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack. The report also revealed that Hogan had a history of atrial fibrillation and leukemia CLL, per Page Six, which had not been publicly known previously.

At the time, TMZ reported that McCamey told police officers at the scene that he suspected medical malpractice led to Hogan’s death, claiming that during a recent medical procedure, a surgeon had “severed” the wrestler’s phrenic nerve, which impacts breathing. Hogan’s widow even filed a malpractice lawsuit against the surgeon.

But in a police video filmed two weeks later with McCamey, per TMZ, he told authorities that he was clearly “not a neurosurgeon,” and was basing his information on things he’d heard while being employed by Hogan for the previous two weeks.