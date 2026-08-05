‘RHONJ’ Alum Albie Manzo Welcomes Second Child With Wife Chelsea

Bravo star Albie Manzo and wife Chelsea announced the birth of their second son, Theodore, on Instagram on Tuesday August 4.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum and his wife, both 40 are already parents to 22-month-old son Albert Joseph Manzo V, whom they call “Albie.”

“And then there were four. 🤍 Welcome to the world our sweet Theodore,” The couple captioned their joined Instagram post.

Albie is the son of Caroline Manzo, and appeared in 5 seasons of “RHONJ” between 2009 and 2013. He later appeared in the family’s spinoff show called “Manzo’d with Children” for another three seasons between 2014 and 2016.

The eldest son of Caroline and Albert, he was known by fans of the show for his entrepreneurial personality and frequent business adventures.

Albie Manzo Adds To His Growing Family

Albie and his wife Chelsea tied the knot in October 2023 and welcomed their first son in September 2024. In August 2026, they added a second son to the growing brood.

Manzo shared an adorable photo of his two sons together, with big brother Albie looking down at little Theo in his hospital cot.

“Albie & The Chipmunk. You’re going to be a great big brother, young lad. Welcome home, Theo…🥹💙💙,” he sweetly wrote in his caption.

Manzo’s mom, Caroline Manzo also shared photos on her Instagram of her new baby grandson, with a sweet caption.

“Welcome to the world our sweet Theodore. They are officially a family of four! Momma @chelseajmanzo and baby are home resting comfortably and daddy @albiemanzo is officially on toddler duty,” the former “RHONJ” star wrote in her caption.

“May God bless your sweet family always and fill your home with love, health, and happiness. DeeDee and PopPop are overjoyed and love you all so very much,” she added.

What Has Albie Manzo Being Doing Since ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

If you watched “RHONJ” you will remember Albie Manzo always had a get rich scheme and a new business on the horizon.

In 2019 Manzo launched Bloom & Birch, a company which sells flowers that last a year without any water or sunlight. “From a career perspective, I mean, we’ve both been insanely busy, like easily the busiest we’ve been our whole lives because obviously you get a lot of time back when you stop doing TV,” Albie told The Daily Dish at the time.

He also has his own podcast “Dear Albie”, where he solves problems for listeners, with some help from his reality TV royal family. He also recounts the truth behind some of those iconic “RHONJ moments.