Andy Cohen Says His New Book Pulls Back the Curtain on 20 Years of Bravo

Andy Cohen has spent two decades at the center of the Bravoverse, watching the network grow from a handful of reality series into a pop culture powerhouse. Now, he’s inviting fans behind the scenes with a new book packed with personal photos, stories and memories collected throughout that journey.

Speaking exclusively with People at the premiere of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” on August 4, Cohen opened up about “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse,” a new coffee-table book that chronicles Bravo’s evolution through his own lens.

“It’s from my vantage point of [being] behind the scenes of Bravo for 20 years,” Cohen told the outlet. “So it’s really the ultimate Bravo scrapbook, but also it’s like pop art.”

The longtime “Watch What Happens Live” host added that the project gave him the chance to revisit thousands of moments that viewers never saw.

“See, I took photos, at every housewives reunion for the last 20 years from my seat, looking at the women, and it’s actually an incredible trip through the years. It’s really cool. I’m really excited about it,” he said.

Andy Cohen Says the Book Includes More Than 100 ‘Housewives’ Reunions

Rather than serving as another Bravo memoir, Cohen described the project as a visual look back at some of the franchise’s biggest moments.

According to the book’s official synopsis, “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook” features more than 600 photos from Cohen’s personal archive, along with behind-the-scenes stories spanning over 20 years of Bravo history. It also includes images from more than 100 “Real Housewives” reunions, offering fans a perspective they have never seen before.

The synopsis describes the collection as a behind-the-scenes look at headline-making moments, unforgettable reunions and the evolution of the network that launched franchises including “The Real Housewives,” “Vanderpump Rules,” “Top Chef” and “Project Runway.”

“Before Bravolebrities and BravoCon, there was simply Andy Cohen, some fabulous women living in Orange County, and a camera crew,” the synopsis reads. “From there, ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise was born.”

For longtime Bravo viewers, the book promises a rare glimpse into the moments between the moments, captured by the person sitting just feet away from every reunion couch.

The Bravo Host Has Been Teasing the Project for Months

Although Cohen officially discussed the book this week, he has been hinting at the project for several months.

In an Instagram video shared in April, he described it as a collection of “reflections of my time at Bravo working with some of the greatest people in the world.”

At the time, Cohen also previewed the scope of what fans can expect.

“These are my photos. I’m taking you behind over 100 reunion shows, behind-the-scenes and a whole lot more. It’s a beautiful book. I’m so proud of it,” he said.

The new release adds another title to Cohen’s growing list of bestselling books, but this one appears to be aimed squarely at Bravo’s most devoted fans. Instead of focusing only on his own story, the scrapbook celebrates the personalities, reunions and unforgettable moments that helped define the network over the past two decades.

“Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse” is scheduled for release on October 20 and is available for preorder.