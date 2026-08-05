Fans Are Invited to a Day of Weddings, Romance & Happily-Ever-Afters on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — August 6

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Thursday, August 6. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Love on the Air’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Alison Sweeney stars alongside Jonathan Scarfe as a radio host who moves to Chicago for her boyfriend and a new hosting gig, which ultimately leads to the quick demise of her picture perfect relationship. Unfortunately, she shares her troubles with a fellow colleague, played by Scarfe, not realizing he is a competing shock jock. But when these rivals are forced to work together, they soon find out they have more in common than their radio personas reveal.

This film stars Alison Sweeney and Jonathan Scarfe.

“Love on the Air” premiered on September 26, 2015.

‘Bridal Wave’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): As her wedding day draws near, Georgie Dwyer has doubts surrounding her plans to marry Dr. Phillip Hamilton, a dashing and prominent plastic surgeon. Though Phillip qualifies as the “perfect” fiancé, Georgie feels a romantic spark is missing in their relationship. Tensions rise even further when Phillip’s sophisticated mother, Felice, blatantly frowns upon Georgie’s working class origins. On the picturesque island, Georgie keeps finding herself in chance encounters with Luke Griggs, a handsome ex-architect, who walked away from a high-end architectural firm to enjoy a simple, no-frills life. When an undeniable chemistry develops between Georgie and Luke, Georgie must decide if she’s going to move ahead with her rapidly approaching marriage to Phillip.

This film stars Andrew Walker, Arielle Kebbel, David Haydn-Jones, and Jaclyn Smith.

“Bridal Wave” premiered on January 17, 2015.

‘A Country Wedding’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A famous country singer set to marry a glamorous Hollywood actress returns to his small town roots. When he crosses paths with his childhood sweetheart – and finally feels inspired to write songs again – he reevaluates his life, his values and his opinion of true love. As his wedding day approaches, he must decide if he has chosen the right woman to be his wife.

This film stars Autumn Reeser, Jesse Metcalfe, Laura Mennell, and Lauren Holly.

“A Country Wedding” premiered on June 27, 2015.

‘Harvest Moon’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When her family goes bankrupt, privileged city girl Jen Stone travels to the country to try and help a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment to get her money back. Not everyone is on board with her changes, least of all Brett, the farm’s handsome manager. By working with what she knows best, she just might be able to turn the farm around, while also falling in love.

This film stars Jessy Schram and Jesse Hutch.

“Harvest Moon” premiered on October 10, 2015.