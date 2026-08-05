Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison Welcome Baby No. 2 as Steven McBee Jr. Shares Sweet Reaction

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison are officially a family of four.

Just days after Bravo fans watched the couple tie the knot on “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,” the pair announced the arrival of their second daughter, Tate Colette McBee. Their happy news was quickly met with love from family, including Cole’s brother, Steven McBee Jr., who shared a heartfelt message welcoming his newest niece.

Steven McBee Jr. Welcomes His Newest Niece

After Kacie announced Tate’s arrival on Instagram, Steven celebrated the family’s newest addition with a sweet Facebook post.

“It’s going to be an adjustment having to share Uncle Steven … Blair’s still coming around to the thought of it 😂,” he wrote.

“Welcome to the world Tate!”

Steven also congratulated the couple, writing, “Cole McBee, Kacie Adkison (Kacie McBEE now!!), Blair and Tate are the cutest little fam.”

He ended the post by celebrating the growing McBee family.

“So much to be thankful for with these happy, healthy McBee girls!”

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison Announce Baby Girl Tate Colette

Kacie shared a carousel of photos introducing the newest member of the McBee family.

“Welcome to the world, Tate Colette McBee,” she wrote. “Blair is the best big sister! We are so thankful for our two perfect, healthy girls!”

The announcement came after the couple spoke with Bravo Insider ahead of their daughter’s arrival, admitting they weren’t nearly as stressed this time around.

“We haven’t prepped anything,” Kacie admitted.

Cole explained that becoming parents once before helped simplify their preparations.

“We’ve got everything ready. I guess the first time it’s like we had everything and we only used half of it… So now we’ve got everything that we know we’re gonna use for the baby. Like, we know what we like and what worked for us and what didn’t,” he said.

Kacie agreed that the second experience felt much different.

“I feel like with your first one, you like panic and think you need everything, and then the second one, you’re like, as long as she has a place to sleep and some milk, she’s gonna be okay,” she said.

The couple also shared that Blair had already begun preparing for her new role as a big sister.

“She kind of knows. I don’t know,” Cole told Bravo Insider. “She kisses Kacie’s stomach and says ‘baby.’ But then she’ll kiss my stomach and say ‘baby.'”

He joked that their daughter still wasn’t completely convinced another baby was actually on the way.

“I think she doesn’t believe us,” he said. “I think she’s gonna be like, ‘Whoa, you guys weren’t lying,’ whenever August 11th comes here and we have a baby.”

Fans Just Watched Cole and Kacie’s Surprise Las Vegas Wedding

The baby announcement comes only days after “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” aired one of its biggest surprises yet.

During the Aug. 3 episode, the McBee family traveled to Las Vegas for what was supposed to be a combined bachelor and bachelorette celebration.

Instead, Cole surprised everyone by suggesting he and Kacie get married during the trip.

Cole explained that although they still hoped to have a larger ceremony one day, he didn’t want to wait years to marry Kacie while his father, Steve McBee Sr., remains in prison following his federal crop insurance fraud conviction.

Kacie initially wasn’t convinced.

“I want to have a real wedding and have everyone there,” she said before adding, “Vegas is tacky.”

With encouragement from friends, however, Kacie decided to embrace the moment. She found a wedding dress, chose wedding rings and obtained a marriage license, though she admitted it wasn’t the ceremony she had always imagined.

“This definitely isn’t what I envisioned my wedding day to look like,” she said.

The couple ultimately exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by an Elvis impersonator, with Kacie wearing a white dress and a white cowboy hat.

Although they plan to celebrate with a larger wedding in the future so more family and friends can attend, Cole said making the marriage official was all that mattered.

“I got to marry the love of my life,” he said.

New episodes of “The McBee Dynasty” air Monday nights on Bravo.