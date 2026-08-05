“Game of Thrones” Author George R.R. Martin Gives Update

“Game of Thrones” author George R. R. Martin posted an update today. But it’s not the update fans wanted. Martin himself today. Unfortunately, the update is that there really is no update.

The author posted a short blog saying that the post today is his first post in six months. The other posts on his blog were written by his assistants. Martin indicated that he’s had a bit of a difficult time emotionally this year saying:

“This year has been… stressful, to say the least. So much has been happening, it’s been overwhelming. Some great things, exciting things. Dreams coming true. But there have been nightmares too. I have lost friends. Battled sadness and depression. The worst may be yet to come. I turned seventy-seven last September, and I tell you, getting old is no fun. But there have been amazing times as well.”

George currently has lots of projects on his plate, and more in the works. Projects like the hit series’ “House of the Dragon” and “A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms” have been keeping him occupied. And there’s a new play by the Royal Shakespeare Company called “Game of Thrones: The Mad King” that just opened. So it’s not a surprise that Martin hasn’t found the time to finish “The Windows of Winter”.

Don’t worry though. Even with no definitive answer about when “The Winds of Winter” will ever be complete, there’s still plenty of Game of Thrones projects to keep fans entertained like:

“House of The Dragon”

“House of The Dragon” is currently wrapping up season 3, with a fourth and final season still to come. The series will end the story of the early Targaryen dynasty in Westeros and the disappearance of the Targaryen dragons.

“A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms”

Even though the first season of “A Knight of The Seven Kingdoms” had just a handful of short episodes it was an instant hit with fans. They loved the brilliant casting, epic tournament scenes, and focus on intimate storytelling instead of huge battles.

“AKOTSK” is based on a series of short novellas written by George R.R. Martin. Several more seasons are planned, assuming HBO is on board. Season 2 filming is wrapping up and a new season should arrive on HBO early in 2027.

“Game of Thrones: The Mad King”

“The Mad King”, a play about Aerys II is set just 10 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”. It’s an epic event that runs over three hours performed by the Royal Shakespeare Company. The play is based on George R.R Martin’s stories, but changes some of the fundamental lore that was presented in the T.V. show. At this time, all performances of “The Mad King” are sold out for the entire run of the play.

Other “Game of Thrones” Projects In The Works

Those aren’t the only projects based on Martin’s works that fans will get. There is a live-action series in development called “Ten Thousand Ships” based on the adventures of princess Nymeria 1000 years before the events of “Game of Thrones.

There are also some animated shows in the works, and there is talk about a spinoff based on Jon Snow and Arya Stark from the original “Game of Thrones” series. And there’s also a feature-length film called “Aegon’s Conquest” in the works that fans are very excited about.

“Aegon’s Conquest” will tell the story of King Aegon I and his wives Rhaenys and Visenya who together with their dragons Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes conquered the Six Kingdoms. Aegon was the first king to sit on the Iron Throne.

So even though fans will have to continue to wait for “The Winds of Winter” there will be plenty of other stories set in the world George R.R. Martin created to enjoy until then.