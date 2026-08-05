‘Hadestown’ Reveals New Cast as Pro-Shot Makes Box Office History

“Hadestown” is having a hot summer.

Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony-winning musical is welcoming a new cast to its Broadway production starting September 1. The news follows the record-breaking success of the original Broadway cast pro-shot, which became the highest-grossing live capture of a musical.

Meet the New Cast of “Hadestown”

On September 1, “Hadestown” on Broadway is welcoming a new batch of a talent to the underground.

Jasmin Savoy Brown joins the production as Eurydice, making her Broadway debut. Brown is best-known for her role as Mindy Meeks-Martin in the “Scream” franchise. She also stars in the thriller series “Yellowjackets.” Outside of acting, Brown has released several original songs to her YouTube channel.

Indie Pop/Rock Artist Kayko will portray Orpheus, also making his Broadway debut. The singer competed on Season 22 of American Idol, finishing in the Top 10. Since then, he has released his own original music while growing his social media following.

Several Broadway veterans round out the cast.

Norbert Leo Butz will take on the role of Hermes, the musical’s narrator. The two-time Tony Award winner is best known for originating the role of Fiyero in “Wicked.” Butz is making his return to Broadway for the first time since his acclaimed performance as Alfred P. Doolittle in “My Fair Lady” in 2019.

Amber Iman joins “Hadestown” as Persephone. Iman made her Broadway debut in 2013 as Nina Simone in “Soul Doctor.” She went on to be nominated for a Tony Award in 2024 for her role in “Lempicka.” Outside of her work on stage, Iman is also a founding member of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway.

Ben Davis will portray her villainous counterpart Hades. Davis has a long list of Broadway credits, starting in 2001 when he made his debut as Enjolras in “Les Misérables.” He has since gone on to appear in productions like “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Once Upon A Mattress.” He currently is a part of the cast of Tony Award-winning revival of “Ragtime.”

Portraying Hades will be a bucketlist role for Davis. In October of last year, Davis performed “Hey, Little Songbird” from “Hadestown” as part of BroadwayWorld’s digital series “So Cast Me Already!”

You can see his performance below.

Geno Segers Steps Down as Hades

“Hadestown” originally announced Geno Segers (“Banshee”) as Hades.

His casting was met with criticism online after past comments from Segers resurfaced in now-deleted YouTube videos, with many viewers characterizing the remarks as misogynistic and anti-LGBTQIA+.

Three days after revealing his casting, the producers announced in a statement that he and the production had mutually agreed to part ways.

“The producers of Hadestown and Geno Segers have mutually agreed that Mr. Segers will no longer join the Broadway production,” the statement read.

Since then, Segers has posted an apology to Instagram, writing, “To all affected communities, I wish to extend my most sincere apologies to everyone impacted by my words.”

“Hadestown: The Musical” Exceeds Expectations

“Hadestown” already boasts productions on Broadway, a U.S. national tour and stages across London, the UK and Ireland and Brazil. Now, fans will have yet another way to experience the Tony-winning musical: in movie theaters.

On July 24, “Hadestown: The Musical” made its way to theaters for a limited five-night run.

The film shattered expectations its opening weekend, becoming the biggest pro-shot opening of all time. The run has now been extended indefinitely, due to demand.

Since its debut in theaters, the filmed stage musical has grossed $18.2 million domestically, surpassing “Hamilton” as the highest grossing live capture of a musical, according to Deadline.

“We’re incredibly proud of this film,” Hadestown producer Mara Isaacs said in a statement shared by Playbill. “It’s the result of a rare creative partnership between the Steam Motion and Sound Team, led by Brett Sullivan, and the creative heart of Hadestown itself—Rachel Chavkin, whose original direction and contribution to the film are indelible, alongside Anaïs Mitchell and myself. So much intention and care went into each choice, and it’s especially gratifying to see how audiences have responded.”

(L-R) Mara Isaacs, Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, Amber Gray, and Patrick Page attend the “Hadestown: The Musical” Premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“Hadestown: The Musical” reunites the production’s original Broadway cast: Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Eva Noblezada as Eurydice, André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone and Patrick Page as Hades.

The pro-shot was filmed during a limited engagement at London’s Lyric Theatre in 2025. The final theatrical version made its debut on June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Tickets for the North American theatrical run are available through Bleecker Street Media’s website.