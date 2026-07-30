Beloved ‘American Idol’ Alum KAYKO Has to Cancel U.S. Tour For the ‘Best Reason’

Two years after “accidentally” winding up on “American Idol” and making it all the way to the Top 10, indie-pop singer and songwriter KAYKO felt “sick” about having to cancel his long-planned U.S. tour, he told fans in a video posted to social media on July 14, 2026. But he couldn’t hide that he also felt overjoyed.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Sam Kelly-Cohen, couldn’t provide more details at the time, but said an “incredibly life-changing opportunity” had come his way that he couldn’t pass up. On July 29, fans and friends finally found out the big secret: KAYKO is headed for Broadway!

KAYKO Named to Principal Cast for ‘Hadestown’ on Broadway & His ‘American Idol’ Peers Are So Thrilled

Late in the day on July 28, the Tony-winning Broadway production of “Hadestown” announced five new principal cast members, including KAYKO, who will make his Broadway debut as Orpheus.

The new cast will all take the stage starting on September 1, according to Playbill. KAYKO will appear with Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, Tony nominee Amber Iman as Persephone, and Disney XD actor Geno Segers as Hades in what will also be his Broadway debut.

A theater kid at heart, KAYKO has always incorporated theatrical elements into his performances and spoken of his love of musicals, so it’s no surprise people are so thrilled to see his dreams coming true.

KAYKO’s “American Idol” peers flooded the post announcing his big news with so much excitement for him, including season 22 winner Abi Carter, who exclaimed, “HOLY [expletive] LETS GOOOOOOOO” and runner-up Will Moseley, who cheered, “My guy! Congratulations brother!”

Fellow Top 10 finalist Mia Matthews wrote, “KAYKO!!! THIS IS SO SPECIAL!!!!! EEK CONGRATS!!!🩵🩵🩵🩵” and Kaibrenne chimed in, “the most deserving human I AM SO EXCITED FOR YOU”

Alums of other “Idol” seasons have weighed in, too, including season 21 finalist Haven Madison, who gushed, “I’m losing my mind over this” and season 24 finalist Thunderstorm Artis, who wrote, “Lets go!!!!!”

Other friends and fans couldn’t get over the news either, including one who adorably wrote, “THIS IS BIGGER THAN LEBRON TO PHILLY🐐🐐🐐” and another who sweetly acknowledged, “Honestly this is the best reason to cancel a tour”

‘Hadestown’ is Still Hot 7 Years After Broadway Debut

“Hadestown” is still hot, seven years after opening on Broadway in April 2019 and winning eight Tony Awards that year, including Best Musical. In 2020, the show also won the 2020 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Meanwhile, its record-breaking North American tour ended a three-year run in 2024, per Playbill. And a filmed version of “Hadestown” that premiered days ago at theaters across the U.S became the “highest-grossing opening weekend for a live theater production in North America,” USA Today reported on July 29, noting that it beat a ticket sales record previously set by “Hamilton.”

KAYKO has continued to record and release new music since gaining national acclaim on “American Idol,” which he wound up on by chance.

He accompanied friend Abby Blake to her audition as her pianist. But when then-judge Katy Perry asked him to sing, too, the judges practically begged him to take a ticket to Hollywood. He gave in, and wound up making it further on the show than Blake.