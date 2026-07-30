Katy Perry Gets Trapped in Giant Inflatable Prop During Performance Mishap: VIDEO

A moment meant to be fun and interactive between Katy Perry, 41, and her fans took a drastic turn during the “Firework” singer’s concert at the Isle of MTV Malta festival in Floriana, Malta.

While performing her hit song “I Kissed a Girl,” Perry became trapped inside of a giant inflatable water bottle.

The stage prop has been a constant for Perry during her current “Out of Office Tour” in Europe. However, fans got carried away — and so did Perry — when the inflatable prop drifted too far into the crowd.

Katy Perry Carried Away in Giant Inflatable Prop

In videos shared online, the “California Gurls” singer could be heard yelling, “Go back to the stage! Oh my God!”

The frantic moment came to a head when the crowd worked together to guide the inflatable prop, which Perry refers to as a “Katyade” bottle, back to the stage.

Following the faulty crowd surf, Perry ironically said that the interactive performance is her favorite moment during her set. This time, though, she said she was “a little bit worried” that she and her inflatable water bottle would get lost in the crowd.

“I basically get in this giant inflatable water bottle, and I roll it into the crowd,” she explained in an interview for the Isle of MTV Malta. “And tonight I went kind of far, and I was a little bit worried I was not gonna come back.”

Perry kicked off her Eurosummer festival run in June in Santiago, Spain, for the O Son do Camiño Festival, followed by performances in France, Portugal, Germany, and more, according to her official homepage.

Katy Perry’s Upcoming Film Release

To celebrate the success of her festival run, as well as her 2025 “Lifetimes Tour,” Perry will be releasing the concert film “Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live From Paris” on September 2. Showtimes will be available globally in IMAX, USA Today reported.

During a live Q&A at the Tribeca Festival on June 8, where onlookers were given the first look at her upcoming film, the former “American Idol” judge explained that after more than two decades as a significant artist, she’s ready for what the next 20 years has in store.

“I feel like something has shifted inside of me. I feel like everything has a season, everything has a time. At 41, I’m trying all different things and have had so many privileges and checked so many boxes and goals,” she told moderator Tomás Mier, according to E! News. “I mean, how do I climb Everest? I don’t need to climb it again. But I will climb other mountains, and sometimes those mountains are just taking my daughter to school on a bicycle.”

During the Tribeca Festival, Perry also emphasized her gratitude to her fans, telling PEOPLE that without them, her upcoming film wouldn’t be possible.

“I mean, I’m doing all of this for my fans because they are the ones that have helped me along for all these years, over 18 years, and it’s just such a fun thing to encapsulate,” she said.

Although Perry’s Eurosummer festival run concluded, she has several upcoming performances, including a monumental appearance at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 25.