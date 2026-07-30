Hilaria Baldwin Admits She Loses Track of Her 7 Kids

Hilaria Baldwin is proving that even moms of seven have those parenting moments.

The 42-year-old “Dancing with the Stars” alum recently got candid about life at home with husband Alec Baldwin and their seven children, revealing that keeping track of everyone isn’t always as easy as it sounds. During an appearance on the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast, Hilaria admitted she sometimes miscounts her kids and even mixes up their names when trying to get someone’s attention.

“Trust me, I miscount them,” she said with a laugh. “I’m that mom [when] like somebody’s doing something, I go through all the other names and find I’m like, ‘You know, whoever you are, stop doing what you’re doing.'”

According to People, Hilaria shares daughters Carmen, María Lucía and Ilaria, along with sons Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo, with Alec. The actor is also father to daughter Ireland Baldwin from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger, giving the family a blended household of eight children.

While forgetting a name or two may happen from time to time, Hilaria said there’s one thing she’s always certain about: who’s in charge.

Hilaria Says She’s the ‘Alpha Parent’ at Home

Elsewhere in the podcast, Hilaria opened up about the parenting dynamic she and Alec have developed over the years, describing herself as the family’s “alpha parent.”

She explained that although both she and Alec have strong personalities, she’s usually the one making the final call when it comes to the kids. Whether they’re asking for permission to have something or go somewhere, Hilaria said Alec often checks with her before giving an answer.

“I know I’m like the alpha parent,” she said. “There’s certain things that he knows he has to ask my permission for with them.”

That doesn’t mean they don’t divide responsibilities. Hilaria explained that while she typically oversees the day-to-day parenting decisions, Alec tends to handle more of the family’s social calendar.

The busy household has certainly given the couple plenty of parenting experience. According to People, ahead of the premiere of their TLC reality series “The Baldwins,” Alec joked that instead of spending their days relaxing on yachts with famous friends, he and Hilaria are changing diapers. Even so, he said he “wouldn’t change anything” about their large family.

Last month, Alec also shared what he hopes to pass on to all eight of his children. After joking that he wants them to be strong enough to “push my wheelchair” someday, the actor said he ultimately wants them to grow up with hope and continue fighting for a better future.

Raising Seven Kids Comes With Plenty of Memorable Moments

Hilaria has never shied away from sharing the realities of raising a large family, especially when it comes to traveling with seven children.

Earlier this month, she documented her first time flying “alone” with all seven kids during a trip to Spain. Calling the experience “endless chaos, but worth every second,” Hilaria admitted she was nervous before boarding the flight and even asked her children to promise they would behave.

The trip turned out to be much smoother than expected. She later revealed the kids were “really well behaved” and said the experience made her realize they had reached a stage where traveling together felt much more manageable. The family shared photos and videos from the airport, including one of her youngest daughters asleep on the floor with her toys while the children excitedly talked about visiting relatives in Spain, per People.

Whether she’s navigating an international flight, balancing seven busy schedules or trying to remember exactly which child she’s calling, Hilaria continues to find humor in the everyday moments of raising a big family.

“Trust me, I miscount them.”