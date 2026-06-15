Where the ‘McBee Dynasty’ Cast Stands as Prison Sentence Rocks the Family Business

The McBee family is entering one of its most difficult chapters yet.

The season 3 premiere of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” picks up just hours before patriarch Steven McBee Sr. learned his legal fate following his guilty plea to federal crop insurance fraud charges. While the family waits for answers, the preview also reveals major life changes, including new babies, relationship challenges, and growing financial concerns about the family’s business.

The season premieres June 15 on Bravo and immediately places the spotlight on how McBee Sr.’s legal troubles are affecting nearly every member of the family.

Steven McBee Jr. and Family Brace for Sentencing Decision

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The preview opens with Kristi McBee visiting son Steven McBee Jr. at the family’s farm fulfillment center in Gallatin, Missouri.

Both admit they are struggling with the uncertainty surrounding McBee Sr.’s sentencing.

“The anticipation has been the worst part,” Steven says. “I’m hoping that it’s just probation, and I don’t think it’ll be too much. You know, not too much will change.”

Kristi describes herself as a “nervous wreck,” while Steven says he has become an “anxious wreck” as he waits for the outcome.

At the time the episode was filmed, the family had not yet learned that McBee Sr. would ultimately receive a 24-month federal prison sentence, two years of supervised release, and be ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri, McBee Sr. pleaded guilty to one count of federal crop insurance fraud after admitting he submitted fraudulent documents that underreported crop production totals between 2018 and 2020.

He is currently serving his sentence at FPC Yankton in South Dakota.

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison Celebrate a New Baby on Season 3 of ‘The McBee Dynasty’

While legal concerns dominate much of the premiere, there are also happier family milestones.

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison announced they welcomed their daughter, Blair Collins McBee, on December 13, 2024.

The couple is also settling into what Kacie calls their “dream house.”

“We put all of our money into it,” Cole says. “I spent, you know, every dollar I’ve made. … Since I graduated high school, I’ve saved up to build my first house.”

Kacie adds, “Our house is something that we designed together, and it also makes it more special because we moved in there with Blair.”

Despite the excitement of becoming parents, the couple admits they are worried about what McBee Sr.’s sentencing could mean for the family.

“We just hope it ain’t no jail time,” Cole says.

Jesse McBee and Alli McBee Face Marriage Challenges

Jesse McBee and wife Alli McBee are also adjusting to major life changes after welcoming daughter Summer Leigh McBee in April 2025.

The couple’s first year of marriage has included both highs and challenges.

“First year of marriage has had its up and downs,” Jesse says before calling Summer “the greatest blessing in the world.”

Alli describes the months after childbirth as difficult.

“Postpartum, immediately after having [Summer], was a little bit rough,” she explains. “High intensity, very high anxiety around all of it.”

She notes that Jesse returned to work quickly after the birth, creating new challenges for the couple as they adjusted to parenthood.

According to Alli, the experience has led to “hard conversations” but also improved communication.

Jesse also candidly discusses how becoming parents has affected their relationship.

“Alli and I’s intimacy has gone downhill since Summer was born,” he says. “You just kind of get used to not, you know, making love.”

Looming Financial Concerns Threaten McBee Farm & Cattle Co.

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Perhaps the biggest concern beyond McBee Sr.’s prison sentence involves the future of the family’s business.

Galyna Saltkovska, CFO and part owner of McBee Farm & Cattle Co., worries about how the company will operate without its founder.

“Steve can be, you know, at times, very chaotic in his relationship,” Galyna says. “But when it comes to business, he’s like the rock that holds everything together.”

Steven Jr. explains that many of the company’s loans include morality clauses that could create significant problems if lenders reevaluate the agreements following his father’s felony conviction.

“Every single loan on our books, there is a moral clause where if one of the owners happens to have a felony, the bank can reconsider the loan,” he explains.

Galyna reveals the family has already been forced to sell significant portions of land to reduce debt obligations. An on-screen graphic notes that 60,000 acres had already been sold.

“We were already in a heavy debt scenario beforehand,” Steven says. “Throw in a felony charge on top of that, and things just got a hell of a lot worse.”

He concludes with a sobering observation.

“I have selfishly thought a little bit about tomorrow and the repercussions of it, and it kind of feels like my dad’s not the only one being sentenced.”

“The McBee Dynasty” season 3 premieres June 15 on Bravo.