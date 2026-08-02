Sydney Sweeney Looks So Happy as She Sizzles in New Lingerie Photos

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood at the moment, with some of her most memorable roles in “Euphoria,” “The Housemaid,” and “Everything Sucks.” She is also working on exciting projects for the future, including the upcoming Netflix film, “Gundam.” But the actress got the attention of her fans this week not because of her work but because of her beauty and her lingerie line!

Sydney Sweeney Poses in Cute Lingerie With Model Pal

The actress posted several photos on Instagram showing herself in what appears to be her pajamas, as she wears matching bra and panties, which are clearly visible. She is wearing the Knot Just Friends Bralette in Flower Girl and the Better On You set in Fresh Picks and is joined by model Amélie Tremblay. The collection is from Sweeney’s lingerie brand, SYRN by Sydney Sweeney, which she launched in January 2026.

Sweeney looks so happy as she poses for photos with her tongue out and smiles widely. She even included a video of herself bopping up and down and dancing with Tremblay.

The post has been liked over 1.5 million times and flooded with comments from fans eager to share their thoughts. Among the 5,700 comments include messages of praise for Sweeney and how she understands her target audience. “No one knows their target audience better than Sydney Sweeney,” a comment reads. It has been liked over 4,400 times in agreement. “HOW CAN SOMEONE BE THIS BEAUTIFUL,” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “Sydney definitively knows how to sell,” “Love everything about this collection,” and “She’s Amazing.”

Sydney Sweeney Discusses Her Lingerie Brand

Sweeney is passionate about her lingerie line, which is inclusive and has 44 sizes, ranging from 30B to 42DDD. She spoke about it in an interview with Elle in January, revealing why she decided to launch the brand. “I wanted to create a world and a feeling,” she said. “I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling sexy, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn’t hold anyone back.”

Her first line was titled Seductress, and in her interview, Sweeney shared more about why she chose this name and what the collection represents. “It’s bold, confident, and unapologetic. It’s about owning your power and your desire on your own terms,” she said. “Starting there set the tone for Syrn as a brand that celebrates femininity in all its forms. It’s not about dressing for anyone else; it’s about how you feel when you put it on. Seductress is that moment of stepping into yourself.”

The brand has over 423,000 followers on Instagram and is off to a great start! SYRN also boasts celebrity fans, including “Dancing with the Stars” Season 34 finalist and influencer Alix Earle, who shared a selfie of herself in Sweeney’s bralette.