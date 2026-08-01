Real-Life Spouses to Co-Star in Netflix ‘Da Vinci Code’ Series

Netflix has officially cast its upcoming series based on one of Brown’s “Da Vinci Code” thrillers.

Deadline is reporting that actor Morgan Spector has been cast as Robert Langdon, the protagonist in “The Da Vinci” code and its bestselling sequel.

Sharing the billing with him will be Rebecca Hall — who just happens to be Spector’s wife. The British actress was recently seen in FX series “The Beauty.”

A Missing Scientist

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According to the outlet, the logline for the upcoming series reads, “Symbologist Robert Langdon races against ancient forces and time to rescue a missing scientist and her groundbreaking manuscript whose discoveries have the power to forever change humanity’s understanding of the mind.”

Hall will play the missing scientist — who, in a Dan Brown twist, is also Langdon’s girlfriend,

‘The Secret of Secrets’

The forthcoming series is titled “The Secret of Secrets,” based on the book of the same named — the sixth in Brown’s “Da Vinci Code” series.

“Robert Langdon, esteemed professor of symbology, has traveled to Prague to attend a groundbreaking lecture by Katherine Solomon—a prominent noetic scientist with whom he has recently begun a romantic relationship. Katherine is on the verge of publishing a breakthrough book that contains explosive scientific discoveries about the nature of human consciousness . . . revelations that threaten to disrupt centuries of established belief,” reads the synopsis provided by the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House.

“When a brutal murder catapults the trip into chaos, Katherine suddenly goes missing—and her manuscript disappears. Desperate to find the woman he loves, Langdon embarks on a thrilling race through the mystical landscape of Prague, ruthlessly hunted by a powerful organization and a chilling assailant sprung from the city’s ancient mythology,” the synopsis continues. “As the action expands to London and New York, Langdon plunges into the dual worlds of futuristic science and historical lore—navigating a labyrinth of codes and symbols . . . and finally uncovering a shocking truth about a secret project that will forever change the way we think about the human mind.”

A Hit Film Franchise

Of course, this is far from the first time that Hollywood has adapated one of Brown’s bestsellers

In three films directed by Ron Howard, Tom Hanks starred as Robert Langdon in what became a hugely successful movie franchise.

All told, the three films have raked in more than $1.4 billion at the box office.

In addition to the movies, another Langdon book served as the source for “The Lost Symbol,” a 2021 TV series that served as a prequel spinoff, starring Ashley Zukerman as a younger iteration of Langdon.

A Publishing Phenomenon

Since the publication of “The Da Vinci Code” in 2003, Brown’s novels have become a phenomenon in the publishing world, beloved by readers while becoming woven into the fabric of pop culture.

Brown’s novels have been translated into 56 different languages, with more than 250 million copies sold worldwide.

Netflix Smells a Hit

Buzz is already surrounding the series, which is being produced by Carlton Cuse.

Cuse’s previous TV series have included “Lost,” “Psycho” prequel “Bates Motel,” FX vampire thriller “The Strain” and Amazon’s “Jack Ryan” series, starring John Krasinski.