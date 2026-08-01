Emma Roberts’ Sweet Reveal About Who Walked Her Down the Aisle In the Absence of Dad Eric Roberts

Emma Roberts tied the knot with Cody John on July 24, with Vogue magazine publishing photos of the intimate ceremony the following day.

The couple exchanged vows in front of friends and family at the groom’s family’s estate in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Their ‘Happy Place’

As Vogue reports, the “American Horror Story” star has described the Sun Valley estate as the couple’s “happy place.”

Discussing the ceremony, she added, “We didn’t read our vows ahead of time, and yet there was overlap, which I thought was really beautiful. It made the ceremony feel really unique to us … It just felt like time stopped, which for me is just the best feeling in the world.”

The Bride’s Son Played a Key Role in the Wedding

In one of the many photos Vogue published, Roberts is seen holding the hand of her five-year-old son Rhodes as he walks her down the aisle.

In the sweet photo, the youngster is attired in a sharp white suit, matching his mom’s stunning bridal gown.

Eric Roberts Did Not Attend

While it’s traditional for a bride to be accompanied by her father on that walk down the aisle to the altar, Roberts’ father — actor Eric Roberts — did not attend the wedding.

While the actress has not commented about her father’s absence, the “Star 80” actor was later asked why he wasn’t there.

“I love my daughter, always have, always will,” he told Us Weekly.

Without explaining his absence, he added, “It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants.”

The Loss of a Relationship

While his non-attendance at his daughter’s wedding speaks volumes on the state of their relationship, he’s been candid about explaining that he shoulders all the blame.

While appearing on the “Inside of You” podcast back in 2024, Roberts was asked to single out the “toughest time: in his life. His response was telling.

“Probably the loss of a relationship with my daughter,” he said, as reported by Page Six.

While he insisted there was no “pain” surrounding the rift between them, he admitted it had left him with “a sadness for the most likely misunderstandings we’ll all have forever because we’re human.”

‘Not Estranged’

However, during an appearnace on “Really Famous With Kara Myer Robinson” earlier this year, the clarified that he and Emma aren’t estranged from each other.

As he explained, their relationship is “only complicated through outside eyes … because they don’t get any of it.”

He Blames Himself

During that interview, he admitted he was struggling with substance abuse issues when his daugher was young, describing himself as a “wash rag” and “car wreck” during those formative years of her life.

“I was not to be depended on emotionally whatsoever,” he added, stating that he took “full responsibility” for where their relationship had ended up.

As he said during his “Inside of You” podcast appearance, he was not a great father to her.

“I couldn’t handle the realities of an infant coming into my life, and I couldn’t handle being a parent!” he said. “I’m still not a father figure. Emma, on the other hand, certainly knows what that role is — now grown up and a mom herself.”