Where Was ‘Toast to Italy’ Filmed? All About Torrey DeVitto & Will Kemp’s New Hallmark Movie

Hallmark Channel kicks off its August 2026 lineup of new movies with the premiere of “Toast to Italy” on August 1, starring longtime fan-favorites Torrey DeVitto and Will Kemp.

Getting to Italy for the shoot in May was a bit easier for Kemp, a native Brit who still lives in nearby England, than for DeVitto, who traveled all the way from her farmhouse in Michigan, with her toddler in tow. But the end result is a picturesque rom-com featuring gorgeous Italian sites you can visit in real life.

‘Toast to Italy’ Was Primarily Filmed in Orvieto, Italy

Hours before the movie’s premiere, DeVitto posted behind-the-scenes photos from the “Toast to Italy” shoot, which primarily took place in the small city of Orvieto, which travel expert Rick Steves has called “one of the most striking, memorable, and enjoyable hill towns in central Italy.”

Orvieto is perched atop a volcanic cliff that overlooks the plains of Umbria, with gorgeous views everywhere you look. It’s also home to one of Italy’s most famous Gothic cathedrals, dating back to around 1290.

According to Moviedelic, Hallmark’s production team worked with local authorities to film “pivotal indoor and outdoor sequences in and around the Orvieto Cathedral.” In the above scene, DeVitto and Kemp can be seen dancing with the gorgeous landscape in the background.

Torrey and Kemp also filmed scenes in the Piazza del Duomo, a historic town square surrounded by the cathedral, Palazzo Soliano (a palace believed to be constructed by Pope Boniface VIII), and the Torre del Maurizio, a 600-year-old clock tower.

Tourists were thrilled to come upon DeVitto and Kemp filming in Orvieto, posting video of their sightings on social media. According to Comune di Orvieto, a crew of about 50 arrived in the town on May 18 to start filming in some of the area’s most iconic spots.

Traffic was halted on multiple streets and town squares for several days, including Via del Duomo, Via Garibaldi, Via Cipriano Manente, Piazza San Giovanni, and Pianzola Road.

Moviedelic reported that scenes were also filmed in the village of Civita di Bagnoregio, also known as the Dying City in the Province of Viterbo. Keep an eye out for Alemanni Palace, the Bishop’s Palace, and the church of San Donato.

Torrey DeVitto Took Her Husband & Toddler Overseas for ‘Toast to Italy’ Shoot

“Toast to Italy” marks DeVitto’s return to Hallmark after a three-year absence. The actress has been very busy, though, marrying Jared LaPine in September 2024 and welcoming their daughter two months later. The trio all traveled to Italy for DeVitto’s shoot, which she shared glimpses of in a June 12 Instagram post.

Though it wasn’t easy, DeVitto wrote that she “got to spend a month in Italy and Bulgaria with my family, (and) got to lose 50 years off my life flying a 10 1/2 flight to Italy and Bulgaria with a 1 1/2 year old. In the words of @marinasqu , I give traveling with a toddler 0/10 stars. Zero.”

“But I got to introduce my daughter and husband to relatives in Italy for the first time,” she continued, “and got to watch my little one adapt, explore and thrive, so it was more than worth it.”

What is ‘Toast to Italy’ About & Who Helped Bring the Story to Life?

Hallmark Will Kemp in Hallmark’s “Toast to Italy”

According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “Toast to Italy” follows Jenny, played by DeVitto, as she travels to Italy “for a special bottle of wine for her sister’s wedding.” There, she meets Arrigo, who’s also searching for the region’s famous “Love Wine,” and “together their search leads to a love of their own.”

“Toast to Italy” was directed by Mike Robison, per Moviedelic. He has been at the helm of many Hallmark movies, including “Two For Tee,” “Adventures in Love & Birding,” and 2025’s most-watched Hallmark movie, “An Unexpected Valentine.”

In addition to DeVitto and Kemp, supporting cast members include Italian actors Yuri Buzzi (as Giovanni), who also appeared in January’s “Missing the Boat” with Kristoffer Polaha and Emilie Ullerup, and Renato De Fazio as Lorenzo. He posted pics from the set and wrote that he “thoroughly enjoyed my time working on my first ever @hallmarkchannelmovie.”

“Toast to Italy” premieres on Hallmark Channel on August 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day. Hallmark Channel will also air encore presentations of the movie on August 2 at 6 p.m. Eastern, August 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern, and on August 15 at 10 p.m. Eastern.