Will Kemp Says Making Hallmark Movies is Too Hard for Many Actors — ‘They Are Shocked’

Though Hallmark movies may get mocked by some for predictable storylines or over-the-top holiday fare, making a beloved rom-com or cozy mystery is much harder than it looks. Just ask Hallmark Channel’s core family of actors who have a special talent for falling in love and solving small-town murders in just 15 days, the typical length of a Hallmark movie shoot.

Will Kemp, who stars in “Toast to Italy” with Torrey DeVitto on August 1, 2026, is the latest Hallmark hunk to reveal just how hard it can be for actors new to the genre. Appearing on the “Heart in Motion” podcast on July 24, Kemp said many new actors are “shocked by how quick we shoot,” and intimidated by the process.

Why Will Kemp Says Hallmark’s ‘Intense’ Shooting Schedule is a Challenge

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By the end of 2026, Kemp will have starred in a dozen Hallmark movies, from 2018’s “Royal Matchmaker” with Bethany Joy Lenz to a Christmas movie he just finished filming (full details are still under wraps). Kemp told “Heart in Motion” host Stephanie Long that he loves the challenge of a three-week turnaround, but it’s not for everyone.

“They’re always tough,” Kemp admitted. “I think you hear actors, and I think it’s possibly quite hard to sort of comprehend, but these are always shot in 15 days. Anyone who knows that schedule, and it’s very interesting for new actors when they get the opportunity to come and do a Hallmark film, they are shocked by how quick we shoot.”

“Sometimes you get one take, and we’re moving on (to the next scene),” Kemp continued, noting that “you’ve got to be on your toes for the entire three weeks, plus the week of prep.”

“Or if you’re lucky,” he added, “there’ll be rehearsals if you have to dance or if you have to do a certain skill. I will always request as much prep and rehearsal time as I can get. But it’s a very intense shoot. It’s fun, and the material is light and romantic and fun, but it’s hard.”

Will Kemp Says ‘Some Actors Can’t & Won’t’ Film Hallmark Movies

Hallmark Torrey DeVitto and Will Kemp in “Toast to Italy”

Kemp acknowledged that Hallmark shoots are hardest on whoever is “number one” on the call sheet, typically the female protagonist, who’s “in virtually every scene,” and that his respect for every department has grown exponentially the more he’s part of the inner workings of the movies as a producer.

“It’s a very specific genre,” Kemp noted. “We work in a very specific way. Some actors can’t and don’t want to do it, can’t understand how we do it.”

On the other hand, though, Kemp acknowledged that there are plenty of other actors who “are desperate” to break into the genre, so he’s “always incredibly grateful” to be asked back for another movie.

“If I’m available, I’ll always say yes because I’ve been invited into the family,” he said. “I do genuinely feel part of a group of people that are the sort of so lucky ‘chosen ones.'”

Other Hallmark Stars Have Also Shared How ‘Challenging’ Filming in 15 Days Can Be

Hallmark Andrew Walker and Emilie de Ravin in “The Reluctant Royal.”

Kemp’s not alone in his assessment; many of his fellow Hallmark stars have told EntertainmentNow about how tough it can be to shoot a quality TV movie in such a short amount of time, including Tamera Mowry-Housley, who told us in 2025 that the process is especially “challenging” without a co-star who understands the process.

For some, the challenges have added to the excitement of movie-making at Hallmark. After Andrew Walker filmed 2025’s “The Reluctant Royal,” a movie he helped to conceptualize and produce, he told EntertainmentNow that, like Kemp, his appreciation grew for all of the people and decisions made behind the scenes to ensure their short shoots go smoothly.

“I’ve been doing this for long enough that I actually get excitement out of finding ways to save the day,” he said. “You know, if we’re in trouble, what do we need to do? What do we need to cut? There’s always a fix for everything, and it just goes to show how much of a team effort filmmaking is.”

“We’re all these crazy creatives,” Walker continued, “and as Nikki DeLoach says, ‘We’re all in the circus together.'”

Kemp’s newest destination movie, “Toast to Italy,” premieres on Hallmark Channel at 8 p.m. Eastern time on August 1, and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day.