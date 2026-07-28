‘Southern Charm’ Star Salley Carson Fuels New Kyle Cooke Romance Speculation

Salley Carson may have just offered her biggest clue yet about where things stand with Kyle Cooke.

The “Southern Charm” star answered a series of fan questions on her Instagram Story on July 27, touching on everything from her dating life and future plans to past relationships. While the Bravo star never directly confirmed she and the “Summer House” star are officially dating, several of her responses suggested their connection may have become more serious than many fans previously believed.

The comments come months after Cooke acknowledged during the “Summer House” season 10 reunion that the pair hooked up on premiere night. Since then, both have remained mostly quiet about where their relationship stands.

Salley Carson’s Instagram Q&A Sparks New Kyle Cooke Questions

One fan got straight to the point by asking, “Kyle. Is it love. Is it fun. Or is it that [d*ck?]”

Carson’s answer quickly caught fans’ attention.

“[Three] things can be true at the same time,” she replied.

Another follower asked when she planned to settle down, prompting another intriguing response.

“Yall aren’t going to believe me… but I’m pretty sure it’s going to be so soon,” Carson wrote.

When someone followed up by asking whether that would happen within the next six months, Carson hinted it could already be happening.

“It’ll happen when y’all least expect it like it could be happening now…”

Another fan asked if she was currently seeing anyone.

“Define ‘seeing,'” Carson responded.

Later in the Q&A, a follower sought dating advice by asking how to avoid becoming anxiously attached while dating in their 30s.

Carson admitted she may not be the best person to ask.

“Girrrrrl I’m anxiously attached right now.. don’t take advice from me.”

She also confirmed she is currently “attached,” adding to speculation surrounding her relationship status.

Kyle Cooke Has Also Addressed the Rumors

Carson’s latest comments follow months of speculation involving Cooke.

Earlier this summer, gossip account DeuxMoi reported Cooke had been spotted getting cozy with Carson after reports linked him to “Next Gen NYC” cast member Ava Dash.

Carson appeared to acknowledge the report with a playful response.

“That was actually two nights ago,” she wrote.

She was also photographed with several members of the “Summer House” cast as filming began on season 11 in the Hamptons.

Fan reactions have been mixed. Some embraced the rumored pairing between Cooke and Carson, while others continued speculating about Cooke’s friendship with Dash after he shared multiple photos featuring her on social media.

The rumors surrounding Carson are not new. During the “Summer House” season 10 reunion, Cooke confirmed they hooked up on premiere night.

Later, during an appearance on the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, he praised Carson without defining the relationship.

“I think she’s amazing,” Cooke said. “She’s a full-time, career-driven woman and also films. And the men should take note on that show, is all I’m going to say.”

Salley Carson Opens Up About Motherhood and Past Relationships

Carson also answered several unrelated questions during her Instagram Q&A.

When asked whether she wants children, she made her feelings clear.

“Are you kidding me!!? I live to be a mom one day!!”

Another fan referenced “The McBee Dynasty” star Steven McBee Jr., asking if he was the Missouri man Craig Conover once “saved” her from.

Carson avoided the question, replying, “Who? What? When? Where? Why?”

She also didn’t hold back during a game of “Marry, Shag, Kill” featuring Gaston Rojas, Thomas Ravenel, and West Wilson.

“I’m killing all three [I don’t (expletive) care],” she answered.