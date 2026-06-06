Kyle Cooke and Salley Carson Fuel Relationship Speculation With New Sighting

Just days after Kyle Cooke‘s connection to Salley Carson became one of the biggest talking points coming out of the “Summer House” reunion, a new sighting has Bravo fans talking.

On June 6, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared a video on Instagram submitted by a reader who claimed to have spotted Cooke and the “Southern Charm” cast member together at a bar in Charleston, South Carolina.

“After we reported that ‘Summer House’ cast member Kyle Cooke and ‘Southern Charm’ cast member Salley Carson are allegedly dating, a DeuxMoi reader spotted the pair at a Charleston bar today,” the account wrote alongside the video.

While neither Cooke nor Carson has publicly commented on the latest sighting, the post quickly generated discussion among the Bravo fans, many of whom have been closely following the story since the reunion aired.

Why Fans Are Paying Attention

Getty Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, West Wilson, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Jesse Solomon attend Bravo’s “Summer House” Season 10 celebration at 92NY in New York City on January 28, 2026.

The reported sighting comes shortly after Carson became a topic of discussion during the second part of the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion, which aired earlier this week.

During the reunion episode, Cooke acknowledged kissing Carson around the time of the Season 10 premiere party, a revelation that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the special.

The discussion added another layer to what has already been a transformative year for the Bravo star following his separation from Amanda Batula, one of the franchise’s longest-running relationships.

Since the reunion aired, fans have been watching closely for clues about where things stand between Cooke and Carson. The latest Charleston sighting is likely to add even more intrigue to that conversation.

Although neither reality star has publicly commented on the reported appearance together, the sighting has fueled renewed speculation about whether their connection has continued beyond what viewers saw discussed at the reunion.

Bravo Fans React

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As often happens when Bravo worlds collide, fans quickly weighed in with their own thoughts.

Many commenters appeared supportive of the potential pairing, while others focused on the crossover between two of Bravo’s most popular franchises. The post also sparked discussion about several other recent relationship developments within the Bravo universe, highlighting how interconnected many of the network’s casts have become.

For now, there are still more questions than answers.

Neither Cooke nor Carson has officially confirmed a relationship, and the latest update stems from a fan-submitted sighting shared by DeuxMoi. Still, the timing of the reported Charleston outing has only intensified interest among viewers eager to learn more.

Whether the latest sighting ultimately confirms anything remains to be seen. But with Cooke and Carson now reportedly spotted together in Charleston just days after the reunion reignited interest in their connection, Bravo fans are likely to keep watching for clues about what comes next.

Viewers might not have to wait long for more answers. Part 3, the final installment of the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion, airs Tuesday, June 9, on Bravo.