‘Summer House’ Star Kyle Cooke’s Dating Life Gets More Complicated as Salley Carson Weighs In

Who is Kyle Cooke actually dating?

The “Summer House” star has been linked to two Bravo women following his separation from Amanda Batula. Cooke, 43, was recently spotted getting close to “Southern Charm” star Salley Carson, 31, just weeks after he was photographed kissing “Next Gen NYC” star Ava Dash, 26.

Carson has now weighed in on her latest outing with Cooke, but her response did little to clear up his current relationship status.

Salley Carson Corrects One Detail About Her Kyle Cooke Sighting

Cooke and Carson were reportedly “hooking up” after spending time together in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Us Weekly.

“It’s new and casual, but he’s really into her and they’ve been having fun,” an insider told the outlet. “They’ve only hung out a few times but get along really well. They have a lot of chemistry.”

Another source said Cooke and Carson were seen at By the Way restaurant and bar with her “Southern Charm” castmates Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

“The group appeared to be getting along,” the source said. “They have chemistry. It looked like they had fun and enjoyed each other’s company.”

According to the insider, Cooke and Carson left the bar together.

DeuxMoi later posted a photo showing Cooke with his hand resting on Carson’s backside.

“‘Summer House’ cast member Kyle Cooke and ‘Southern Charm’ cast member Salley Carson spotted getting cozy,” the outlet captioned the photo.

Carson appeared in the comments, but she did not deny the interaction. Instead, she corrected the timing of the photo.

“that was actually two nights ago,” she wrote.

Fans quickly reacted to Carson’s response, with some calling her a “legend” for casually correcting the timeline.

The ‘Summer House’ Star Already Admitted He Kissed Salley Carson

Cooke and Carson’s history came up during the “Summer House” season 10 reunion.

“What’s up with you and Salley from ‘Southern Charm?'” host Andy Cohen asked. “Is that a thing? Did you guys hook up?”

Cooke admitted that he kissed Carson “the night before the ‘Summer House’ premiere” in February.

Ciara Miller then revealed that she immediately told Batula about the kiss.

“When I found that out, I immediately called Amanda, and I told her that Kyle was making out with Salley, and I thought that that was crazy,” Miller said.

“I thought it was absurd. It’s insane. I’m just making an example of how good of a friend I was to you and how you’re a friend to me. I just want to point that out,” she continued.

Miller’s comment referenced Batula’s relationship with West Wilson, whom Miller briefly dated in 2023.

Batula, 34, and Wilson, 31, confirmed their romance in March after Page Six reported that they were in a “full-blown relationship.” Cooke and Batula announced in January that they were “amicably” separating after four years of marriage.

Ava Dash Is Also Playing Coy About Kyle Cooke

Carson is not the only Bravo star Cooke has recently been linked to.

Dash addressed her relationship with the “Summer House” star after they were photographed kissing in the Hamptons.

“We were having a good time,” Dash told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea.”

When asked whether she would be interested in having more of that “good time” with Cooke, Dash kept her answer vague.

“I’m open to having a really great summer, and I’m having a really great summer,” she said. “I just want to have fun.”

The kiss surprised some fans because Cooke previously denied that he and Dash were dating.

Dash said most people around her were interested to see what might happen next, although her father, Damon Dash, had a different reaction.

“The one person who I don’t know is shipping it that hard is my dad,” she said.

Dash admitted she did not warn her father before photos of her and Cooke became public.

“So, that was something he just saw,” she said. “He sent [the article] to me and he said, ‘Are you kidding me?'”

According to Dash, her father objected to seeing her kiss someone in public. She told him that he did not “know the whole story.”