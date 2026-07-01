Ava Dash Dishes on Relationship With Kyle Cooke

Recently, reports surfaced that “Summer House” and “In the City” star Kyle Cooke had been seen kissing “Next Gen NYC” star Ava Dash. Now, the breakout Bravo star is opening up about their connection and revealing what her dad, Dame Dash, had to say about their public kissing.

Dash appeared on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast in July 2026 to promote “Next Gen NYC.” Regarding how they know one another, she said, “It’s not something I was expecting, but a lot of my best friends are friends with him and friends with Jesse [Solomon]. Like, I went to Coachella with Jesse and Mia [Calabrese], so I got to really know her there. I love their friend group so much.”

She added, “I’ve always been friends with people slightly older than me. So, I just feel very comfortable with them.”

This article is being updated.

Ava Dash Didn’t Deny Kissing Kyle Cooke

The “Next Gen NYC” star continued her Page Six interview and was asked about the reported kiss with Cooke at a music festival in the Hamptons. When the kiss was mentioned, Dash responded, “We were having a good time.” From there, the hosts asked the 26-year-old reality star if she’d like to have more of the same “good time” with the 43-year-old.

She stated, “I’m open to having a really great summer, and I’m having a really great summer. I just want to have fun.” From there, one of the hosts asked if that would involve “going out east.” Notably, the question was referring to Cooke filming “Summer House” in the Hamptons.

According to her, “Oh, I’m going tomorrow. I will be out east.” Regarding whether she will see “familiar faces,” Dash claimed, “Probably, you never know.” The interview continued with the Bravo star being asked if people are shipping her and Kyle following the kiss being reported.

She said, “The one person who I don’t know is shipping it that hard is my dad.” The reality TV personality stated that she failed to warn her dad about her and Cooke. She explained, “So, that was something he just saw. He sent [the article] to me, and he said, ‘Are you kidding me?'”

Apparently, he did not take issue with his daughter being linked to Cooke. Instead, his problem was that they were rumored to be kissing in public. She then playfully justified the alleged kissing by saying, “I wasn’t in GA(general admission.”

The Initial Report Described The Scene

Getty Kyle Cooke

Page Six reported in June 2026 that Cooke and Dash had been spotted at the Palm Tree Music Festival, which took place on the Shinnecock Nation grounds in Southampton. An insider told the outlet, “They were hanging out at a table in the VIP section for sponsor Celsius.”

The person then said, “It seemed like something romantic was going on from the way they looked at each other. There was definitely a vibe that they were into each other.” Page Six spoke to another person attending the festival. The insider dished, “They were kissing openly.”

This comes after Cooke previously stated that he and Dash were only friends.