‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Unpopular Opinion: Brooke Is Right about Hope

Leave it to the chaotic Logan drama on The Bold and the Beautiful for me to finally take Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) side. This is not common practice in my world, but when she’s right, she’s right.

Just to briefly recap, Hope (Annika Noelle) has been upset for a while now that Hope for the Future was temporarily shelved at Forrester, as the company put most of its resources behind the couture, mostly in honor of Eric (John McCook). Hope has been beyond frustrated with the decision, as it has left her with nothing to do. Seeing she was unhappy, Liam (Scott Clifton) lured Hope to work for Katie (Heather Tom) and Logan instead.

Hope agreed to jump ship and join Logan, but didn’t tell anyone at Forrester, including Brooke, even pretending to be on a “leave of absence.” Then, as Logan unveiled its new Hope Logan Collection, Brook and the Forresters watched on in horror at the “betrayal.”

Naturally feeling stabbed in the back by both her daughter and the sister she was already at odds with, Brooke stormed the Spencer castle. Brooke first gave Katie a piece of her mind before chatting with Hope. When Brooke and Hope talked in the episode that aired on July 2, Brooke was quick to call Hope out for wanting things when she wants them, not being patient when it came to Hope for the Future, and her sneaky behavior. And this brings us all up to speed.

Hope Is No Victim

CBS Pictured: Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan and Annika Noelle as Hope Logan. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

First and foremost, we can all acknowledge that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is not always the nicest to Hope and certainly has made Forrester a hostile workplace for Hope on occasion. However, from the moment Hope for the Future was shelved, Steffy, as co-CEO of the company, has always maintained it was a business decision. Steffy was further backed in the decision by Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and, more or less, Eric.

Then, Hope developed a twisted romance with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), and the two of them stole Forrester just to get Hope for the Future back on track. When Carter came to his senses and gave Forrester back to the family, Hope dumped him for not essentially having her back (plus, she reunited with Liam).

Steffy, to her credit, managed to forgive Hope and keep her on at Forrester. Although, Hope for the Future was again shelved as focus was placed on couture. Hope’s next attempt at sneakily trying to gain power to propel production on her fashion line came when she gassed her mother to sway Ridge into demoting Steffy so Brook could become his co-CEO. (This made little sense to me, as Steffy owns more equity in the company than Ridge does, but I digress.)

Brooke unwisely took Hope’s bait, but Ridge turned his wife down. And even though Steffy knew Hope put Brooke up to it, Steffy still kept Hope on at the company. Steffy even greenlit Hope for the Future to return.

All that being said, Hope has shown time and time again that, as apple pie and morally superior she pretends to be, Hope can be a bit duplicitous when it comes to her career. In this sense, her working for Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is actually kind of on-brand.

Brooke Has Every Right to Feel Betrayed By Her Family

When it comes to Katie, I think her branching out to start a fashion line is incredible. She deserves to develop her own business, and kudos to Bill for giving it to her. Additionally, as a Logan, she is well within her rights to use the name for her business, even if the Logan name really did gain notoriety through Brooke.

But through conversations between Katie and Brooke, it’s become clear that Katie does actually resent her older sister. It’s bigger than Brooke and Bill’s romantic past. Katie does seem to enjoy taking digs at Brooke about having a leg up in their last few conversations. Furthermore, Katie didn’t seem to care about the potential fallout Brooke could have with Hope over this clothing line.

I’m just saying, if Hope and Katie really were that concerned about hurting Brooke in the name of career and fashion, it seems as if they would have gone to her directly and talked about their plans for the Hope Logan collection beforehand. Brooke would have been taken aback, but I think she would have understood. Eventually.

But hey, this is just my hot take. What do you think? New episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful continue to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.