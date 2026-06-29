‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Comeback that Could Fix Brook & Hope’s Relationship

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful know that lately, all eyes have been on the dramatically growing beef between Forrester Creations and the new kid on the fashion block, Logan. Katie (Heather Tom) has been adamant that she has every right to use the Logan name to start her new fashion house, much to Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) chagrin. Tensions are now at an all-time high thanks to the big reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) is the face of the Logan brand with her very own line.

While Hope has every right to branch out on her own, away from the “hostile” work environment of Forrester Creations, many have understandably called out the sneaky way she went about doing things. Hope lied to Brooke for weeks about leaving Forrester, and then had the audacity to not only join the “enemy” in Katie, but to announce to the world in a press conference about her deception. Brooke has every reason to feel hurt due to Hope’s antics. Additionally, the press conference in the episode airing on June 29 definitely felt as if Hope twisted the metaphorical knife.

It’s likely that Hope and Brooke will be able to patch things up eventually. But for now, their relationship seems to be headed to the lowest place it’s been (well, in a while).

A Logan Descendant Could Have Prevented Things from Getting This Bad

CBS Jacob Young and Karla Mosley as Rick and Maya Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful (Photo Credit: CBS)

It may be hard to believe, but Rick Forrester (last played by Jacob Young) hasn’t been on The Bold and the Beautiful canvas since 2018. Although at the time of his departure, the character arguably didn’t have much going on. However, given everything that’s happening between his sister, mom, and aunt, you can assume that his presence could be rather useful in diffusing all the tension.

For argument’s sake, let’s imagine that Rick was in town when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) originally opted to shelve Hope for the Future. While Steffy is the co-CEO, Rick is Eric’s (John McCook) son. And as viewers know, Eric is the founder of the company. While Brooke may not have been as persuasive with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) on the topic of Hope of the Future, Rick pleading with his father may have proven more fruitful for the collection. Heck, along this line of thinking, if Rick was around when Hope was determined to take over Forrester Creations with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), Rick may have been able to diffuse the situation before it got that far.

Should Rick Forrester Return to Fix Things?

Fast forward to the present, and Rick’s return could be the ex-factor in accelerating the building of a bridge between his mom and sister. He could add perspective and emphasize to Hope that although their mom has made mistakes, she’s always been supportive and been there for her. On the flipside of things, he could make Brooke see that Hope has some reason to feel slighted. Rick has spent his life growing up in Ridge’s shadow at Forrester, much like Hope has spent her time in Steffy’s (Yes, Hope is not a Forrester or a descendant of co-founder Stephanie, but she was raised around the company like “family.”)

It would also be interesting to see Rick back to spar with Ridge again, making sure neither Ridge nor Steffy oversteps with his mom and sister in the near future. Heck, could Rick even convince Eric to fork over his shares of the business to ensure Ridge and Steffy don’t snatch away the Forrester brand from the Logan family members somewhere down the line?

Oh, and as far as Katie. Rick may not be able to fix what’s going on between his mom and aunt. That’s a whole other can of worms.