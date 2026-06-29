Michael Damian Posts Emotional Tribute to His Sister After Her Passing

Family, friends, and fans are surrounding “Young & Restless” star Michael Damian with love after he shared deeply personal news about his beloved sister. The actor and singer honored her memory with a heartfelt message, reflecting on their close bond and the many moments they shared.

His emotional tribute quickly resonated with followers, who filled the comments with messages of support and condolences. Damian’s words painted a touching picture of a cherished sibling relationship while celebrating a life that left a lasting impact on those who knew her.

Michael Damian Mourns His Beloved Sister, Maria

Michael Damian, who has portrayed the role of Danny Romalotti on the daytime soap opera, “Young & Restless” for 45 years, has taken to social media to honor the memory of his beloved sister, Maria.

Although Damian often shares updates about his professional projects, he occasionally gives fans a glimpse into the people who matter most in his life. His latest post offered a deeply personal look at the special bond he shared with his sibling.

The slideshow featured treasured moments from throughout the years, highlighting family celebrations, milestones, and everyday memories. Supportive messages quickly poured in from fans and friends, many thanking Damian for sharing such a heartfelt tribute.

Damian wrote, “With a heavy heart, I say goodbye to my beautiful, caring, brilliant, and incredibly talented sister, Maria. Thank you for a lifetime of love, music, and unforgettable memories.”

He concluded, “May God hold you in His loving arms and surround you with His eternal peace. Until we meet again, I will love and miss you forever.”

Fans and Friends Shared Their Condolences

In the post’s comments section, fans and friends of the actor shared their condolences and warm memories of Maria.

Former “Facts of Life” star Mindy Cohn wrote, “Awww, Michael… sending all my love. Hallmark star Lacey Chabert penned, “I’m so sorry, Michael. Sending you and your family my love and prayers.”

“All in the Family” star Danielle Brisebois noted, “Maria was always nice to me! I’m so sorry for your whole family. Sending love.”

Additionally, Damian’s “Young & Restless” castmates also shared their condolences. Lauralee Bell wrote, “Sending so much love and hugging the whole family! Rest in peace, beautiful Maria!” Beth Maitland shared, “Oh, Michael. Few words have meaning at a time like this. Deepest condolences and so much love to you and your family.” Tracey Bregman added, “I’m so so sorry, Michael. Sending you and your family so much love.”

Along with Acting, Michael Damian Has Also Carved Out a Successful Career as a Writer, Producer, and Director

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Along with his over four-decade run on “Young & Restless,” Michael Damian has also carved out a successful career as a writer, producer, and director.

He has co-written and directed numerous family-friendly and romantic films, many of them alongside his wife, Janeen Damian.

His directing credits include “Hot Tamale,” “Moondance Alexander,” “Flicka 2,” “Marley & Me: The Puppy Years,” “Flicka: Country Pride,” “A Princess for Christmas,” “The Sweeter Side of Life,” “Love by Design,” and the “High Strung” dance films.

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More recently, the husband-and-wife team has become known for producing and writing popular holiday movies, including Hallmark favorites such as “A Princess for Christmas,” “A Royal Christmas,” “Crown for Christmas,” and “The Christmas Waltz.”

As an actor, writer, director, and producer, Michael Damian is known for creating heartfelt stories that resonate with audiences. In sharing this personal tribute to his beloved sibling, he offered a real-life reflection filled with the same warmth and emotion that has defined much of his career.