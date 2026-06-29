Melissa Gilbert Introduces Fans to Her Celebrity-Inspired Chickens

Melissa Gilbert is giving fans a lighthearted glimpse into life on her farm, and one recent detail has especially caught attention. The actress introduced followers to her feathered residents with names inspired by well-known celebrities.

The playful Instagram reveal quickly drew reactions from fans, who loved the humorous nod tucked into her everyday country living. Gilbert’s post offered a charming look at the simple joys of life away from Hollywood, even though it appears many famous friends live right in her backyard.

‘Mornings With Melissa’ Introduced Fans to Her Feathered Friends

Melissa Gilbert is back at her country home, located in New York’s Catskill Mountains. She recently said goodbye to her New York apartment, which she had for eight years, to reside in New York State full-time.

The actress is settling back into farm life. This routine includes taking care of her flock of chickens first thing in the morning.

Gilbert wore a dress from her Official Modern Prairie line. The watermelon print fit in perfectly with the summer season.

In the video, Gilbert opened up her coop to allow her chickens some exercise time. “Do you want to come out and play?” she asked. She then introduced her celebrity-inspired flock.

The first chicken’s name was “Bernadette Peepers,” named for actress Bernadette Peters. “Dolly Parthen” for Dolly Parton, and “Hennifer Coolidge” for Jennifer Coolidge. She quipped, “Doesn’t she look like Jennifer Coolidge?”

Fans Adored Meeting Her Feathered Flock

In the post’s comments section, Melissa Gilbert’s fans were thrilled by the opportunity to meet her feathered friends. Many also shared their delight at the playful names and warm glimpse into her country lifestyle.

“Adorable! What fun you have being in the country! Love your dress!” exclaimed one follower.

“Love the names,” shared a second fan.

“Your chickens are so cute. I love chickens,” a third follower stated.

A fourth Instagram user noted, “Oh, they’re so pretty.”

Melissa Gilbert Said ‘Goodbye’ to New York City Living to Live in the Country Full-Time

On June 23, Melissa Gilbert said “goodbye” to New York living for good. She moved out of the apartment she had for almost a decade on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

She shared details of the move and why it was so bittersweet via Instagram.

“So long perfect little one bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. The last eight years here have been so special,” Gilbert began.

“A lot of amazing work was done in and around this city. So many theaters and soundstages. So many wonderful dinners with friends and nights out on the town. I’ll miss the walking and our neighborhood, the subway rides, the amazing people I’ve met there and on the streets,” she continued.

“This city truly has a pulse. You can feel it in your heart. Goodbye, favorite newsstand, bodega, dance studio, and laundry. Shoe repair, dry cleaners, nail salon. Goodbye, sweet neighbors whom we love so much. And a very fond ‘farewell and see you soon’ to our favorite city in the world. I promise we will be back. Excited to live in our wonderful home upstate full-time for a good long while.”