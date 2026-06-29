Sarah Drew Shares Sweet Photos of ‘Quick’ Anniversary Celebrations With Husband of 24 Years

Actress, writer, director, and star of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Sarah Drew, is celebrating her 24th wedding anniversary.

Drew, 45, who is also known for appearing in many a Hallmark and Lifetime production, has been married to Peter Lanfer since 2002. Per The U.S. Sun, Lanfer is a 49-year-old professor, academic, and college lecturer.

In 2018, Drew told Us Weekly that Lanfer wooed her with handwritten letters for eight months after they met when they worked at a camp together as camp counselors.

The star also explained that, when Lanfer proposed, the proposal almost went horribly wrong. When he opened the ring box, the ring flew out and almost fell through the boardwalk they were standing on and into the sea never to be found again.

Fortunately, the ring was retrievable, Drew said “yes,” and the rest is history.

After almost a quarter of a century of marriage, the “Mistletoe Murders” actress took to social media on Monday, June 29, to share how the couple celebrated their most recent anniversary.

Sarah Drew & Peter Lanfer Had ‘2 Incredible Meals’ to Celebrate 24 Years of Marriage

Sarah Drew is currently in Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, filming season three of “Mistletoe Murders” (per a recent Instagram post). However, Peter Lanfer was able to make a “quick trip” to celebrate their 24th anniversary. They appeared to enjoy themselves, regardless of how brief it may have been.

Drew posted a carousel of nine photographs from the celebrations on her Instagram account, sharing the experience with her 3.8 million followers.

The pictures included four of her and Lanfer together, a few of the cocktails they enjoyed, and the delicious-looking dessert from one of the two meals they ate to celebrate their anniversary. The dessert in question — a crème brûlée garnished with strawberries and fresh mint leaves — came with what appeared to be a piece of chocolate that says “Happy Anniversary” on it.

She captioned the post, “My love came out for a quick trip to celebrate our anniversary! ❤️❤️❤️ Had 2 incredible meals @batifolegourmand and @est.restaurant 💕💕💕.”

Drew’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section to have their say on the post and celebrate the lovely couple.

Fans Celebrate Drew and Lanfer’s ‘Special’ & ‘Beautiful’ Love

Getty Sarah Drew and Peter Lanfer in 2014.

The comments section of Sarah Drew’s post is full of lovely comments.

One of her followers wrote, “Happy anniversary to one of my favourite couples named Sarah and Peter! Your love is so special and beautiful and everyone around you can see it and feel it ❤️.”

Another one said, “how sweet are you two ?!? happy anniversary 😍.”

Someone else commented, “So nice! Happy Anniversary ❤️.”

“Happy Anniversary 😊 🥂, cheers to many more year’s together ❤️,” wrote another follower.

Finally, one Instagram user said, “A beautiful couple, happy anniversary. ❤️”

We’d like to wish the fantastic Sarah Drew and her husband, Peter Lanfer, the happiest of 24th wedding anniversaries. We’re glad they got to spend some quality time together to celebrate. Here’s to another 24 years (and many more after that!).