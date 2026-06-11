Sarah Drew Can’t Contain Her Excitement as Her Family Joins Her on Set in New Photos

Sarah Drew is giving fans one of those low-key, feel-good updates that instantly sticks. Earlier today (Thursday, June 11, 2026), she posted to Instagram, sharing how happy she was to have her family with her. And honestly, it’s the kind of post that feels simple in the best way.

She captioned the photos:

“The fam is here and I couldn’t be happier!!!”

The photos show Sarah Drew alongside her husband Peter Lanfer and their two kids, Micah (14) and Hannah (11). In the images, they’re all smiles, and it looks like a casual visit that turned into a family moment in between filming.

Eagle-eyed fans might also notice a clue that gives a bit of context. A sign in the background of one photo seems to read “Fletcher’s Grove,” combined with Drew’s recent mentions of co-star Peter Mooney, makes it pretty likely she’s on location, filming for the next season of “Mistletoe Murders.”

It didn’t take long for the comment section to turn into a full-on love fest.

One fan kept it poetic, writing, “The way you carry light into every frame… it’s unreal, Sarah.” Another jumped in with a simple but enthusiastic, “Beautiful family ❤️🔥” while someone else added, “Te amo 😍”.

More viewers echoed the same energy, with comments like “Love your shows & movies.” And “Making memories” popping up throughout the post. A particularly playful fan added, “cutiesssss! the redhead gang is reunited ❤️” while another summed it up with a straightforward, “So happy for you, enjoy!!”

Even people within her broader circle showed up in the comments. Content creator Caitlin Latessa-Greene dropped a string of red hearts, while Drew’s co-star Kylee Evans added, “Love you guys xo.” It gave the whole thread that mix of public excitement and behind-the-scenes warmth that tends to follow Drew’s posts.

Sarah Drew: From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to Hallmark Staple

Getty Sarah Drew attends the 300th “Grey’s Anatomy” Episode Celebration in 2017

While a lot of fans still immediately connect Drew to her long-running role as April Kepner on “Grey’s Anatomy,” she’s built a strong second chapter in the Hallmark space over the years.

That includes projects like “Christmas in Vienna” (2020), “Guiding Emily” (2023), and “Branching Out” (2024), along with her ongoing work in the “Mistletoe Murders” series. Most recently, she also appeared in “The Stars Between Us,” which premiered earlier this year in February 2026.

According to IMDb, Drew also has a few more things in the pipeline. She’s set to appear in “Jimmy,” a biopic about James Stewart, releasing November 6, 2026. And an upcoming World War II project titled “Say it in German.”

A Small Moment That Still Hits Home

Hallmark Sarah Drew in Hallmark’s “Mistletoe Murders” Season 2, Episode 6: “‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas – Part 2”

Honestly, this was one of those posts that didn’t need much dressing up. It’s just a family showing up on set, a filming connection in the background, and fans reacting exactly how you’d expect: warm, loud, and happy about it.

And with Sarah Drew juggling filming and a growing slate of projects, moments like this feel like a quick snapshot of the in-between. Blending work, family, and everything else in real-time.