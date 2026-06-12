Secret Hallmark Channel Movies in the Works for Late Summer & Fall 2026 (Spoiler Alert)

With 2026 already half over, and Hallmark Channel’s festive slate of “Christmas in July” movies ready to go, what else is on the horizon for Hallmarkies to look forward to this year? Plenty!

Hallmark hasn’t officially announced most of these movies yet, but thanks to a bit of sleuthing by EntertainmentNow and others, here are a slew of new titles (though the names could change) that are bound to appear during the network’s Summer Nights theme in August and its Fall Into Love schedule from September through mid-October. Here’s what we know is in the works…

Spoiler Alert: If you don’t want to know yet what’s coming up, don’t read any further!

‘Love on Deck’ Starring Hallmark Channel’s Rhiannon Fish & Daniel Lissing

As we previously reported, Hallmark fan-favorites Daniel Lissing and Rhiannon Fish filmed “Love On Deck” in Queensland, Australia this spring. It was a homecoming for both stars — Lissing was born and raised there, and Fish calls herself a “hybrid” who was born in Canada but grew up in Australia.

According to Australian outlet IF, Fish plays “former lawyer-turned-event planner Samara Hart, who is rebuilding her life when she takes on a high-stakes job, planning a lavish 40th wedding anniversary celebration aboard a luxury yacht,” only to discover the yacht captain is her former courtroom rival. Sounds like the perfect summer fare to us!

‘Love at the Pumpkin Regatta’ Starring Mishael Morgan & Corey Sevier

Hallmark/Getty Mishael Morgan, Corey Sevier

“Love at the Pumpkin Regatta” stars “Young & the Restless” Emmy winner Mishael Morgan and longtime Hallmark fan-favorite Corey Sevier, whose last Hallmark project was 2024’s “The Love Club.” Morgan, who was also in Hallmark’s 2025 “Hearts Around The Table” movie franchise, will play a “headstrong marina owner,” per IMDb, who “teams up with the local pumpkin farmer to resurrect their lakeside town’s beloved Pumpkin Regatta after a family feud cancels it, igniting old wounds and new sparks in the process.”

In May, Morgan and Sevier filmed the movie in Ontario, Canada, with director Liz Farrer. The shoot was photographed by residents, and Morgan gave her fans a fit check from her trailer on May 22, writing, “New character loading…Say hi 👋 to Nadine!” Can’t wait to meet her this fall!

‘A Halloween Carol’ Starring Kevin McGarry & Meghan Ory

Hallmark Kevin McGarry, Meghan Ory

A movie called “A Halloween Carol” will debut this fall about “a Halloween-hating woman” who’s visited by three “spirits of the spooky season who get her to change her mind,” according to industry trade M&E. Filming took place in Ottawa starting on November 24, so the movie has been wrapped for months.

Additional sleuthing by Stephanie Long at Heart in Motion pinpointed the movie’s leads as “When Calls The Heart” star Kevin McGarry and “Chesapeake Shores” alum Meghan Ory. will star in “A Halloween Carol,” filmed late last year, uncovered by HeartnMotion.

‘Nothing But Love’ Starring Ashley Williams

Getty Ashley Williams and her husband, filmmaker Neal Dodson

Ashley Williams will appear in her first Hallmark movie of 2026 with “Nothing But Love,” a movie she co-wrote with her husband, Neal Dodson, as a modern twist on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Other familiar faces in the cast include “Sullivan’s Crossing” actress Lindura, who’s been in many Hallmark movies including 2025’s “A Christmas Angel Match,” and Cody Ray Thompson, whom Hallmarkies may remember from 2020’s “Love’s Second Chance.”

“Nothing But Love” was filmed in Ontario from late April to mid-May, per The London Free Press, and the crew did lots of on-location filming. According to IMDb, scenes were filmed at Covent Garden Market, Chaucer’s Pub (transformed into Ye Olde King’s Tavern), and the Summer Shakespeare Festival at Storybook Village.

‘Garage Sale Mystery: She Took An Axe’ — Stars Unknown

Hallmark Eva Bourne, Sarah Strange, Lori Loughlin, and Steve Bacic in “Garage Sale Mystery: The Deadly Room.”

As we previously reported, Hallmark is bringing back the “Garage Sale Mystery” franchise, which starred Lori Loughlin from 2013 to 2019, with 16 movies total. It’s not known for sure if Loughlin will star in the reboot, but it would be odd if not, given that she’s been brought back into the fold in recent months, starting with her character Abigail Stanton making her first appearance in years on the season 13 finale “When Calls The Heart.”

It’s also unknown if Loughlin’s former castmates are on board, but Liza Huget — a familiar face in the supporting casts of many Hallmark movies — has landed a “supporting lead” role in the movie, according to her talent agency. The movie is set to start to filming in Vancouver from June 12 through July 3, per CreativeBC.

‘Falling Into Place’ — Stars Unknown

“Falling Into Place” is about to wrap filming, scheduled to shoot in Vancouver from May 28 to June 12, according to Creative BC. We don’t know who’s starring in this one, but a sweet little shop called Cranberries Naturally posted on Facebook that the cast and crew filmed in their store for three days in early June, and director Angie Nolan posted in her Instagram Stories on June 11 that they’d been filming at Hopcott Farms.

This is Nolan’s first time at the helm of a Hallmark movie. She’s one of a handful of emerging female directors accepted into Hallmark’s Make Her Mark mentorship program, founded by Ashley Williams. As part of the program, she closely shadowed the director on 2025’s “Adventures in Love & Birding” starring Andrew Walker and Rachel Boston, before getting to spread her wings with this project.

‘Her Knight at the Museum’ — Stars Unknown

Another soon-to-film movie is an adaptation of the 2024 novel “Her Knight at the Museum” by Bryn Donovan. The author knew her book had been optioned by Hallmark for a possible movie back when it was released, but on May 20, she excitedly revealed to her Instagram followers that her agent had just informed her that Hallmark will film the movie in July and that she’ll get to visit the Vancouver set.

Donovan posted on June 8 that she hasn’t been told which stars have been cast in the movie. Given the timeline, our best guess is that this one will be a fall release.

That’s not all! There are also rumblings of filming taking place on a movie called “One Hit Heatwave” and another titled “Pie Queen.” Plus, we know that there’s another “True Justice” movie waiting in the wings and more to come for “Hannah Swensen Mysteries.”