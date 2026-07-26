8 All-New Hallmark Movies Revealed for Fall 2026 (Video Preview)

With Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July wrapping up and August’s star-studded rom-coms ready to roll, the network just confirmed its 2026 Fall Into Love lineup will feature eight all-new movies.

Because many of the movies feature “When Calls The Heart” stars, that show’s Instagram account posted the first fall preview video on July 26, 2026, with brief clips from each film. Take a look at what’s just around the corner…

2 of Hallmark Channel’s August Movies Are Part of Fall Into Love Promotion

Hallmark Channel has not yet released the schedule of when each Fall Into Love movie will premiere, but the video preview says the movies will begin airing on Sunday, August 16. The video confirms and fills out the casting for most of the movies that EntertainmentNow reported in June were in the works for fall.

Here are the first two premiere dates we know with the movies’ working titles (which means the titles could change before their air dates)…

AUGUST 22 — LOVE FINDS YOU: “When Calls The Heart” star and new dad Chris McNally co-stars with Aimee Teegarden in “Love Finds You.” According to Hallmark’s synopsis, “A mislabeled package convinces jewelry designer Alex (Teegarden) she’s found her ideal man, sending her and delivery driver Jack (McNally) on a citywide search that helps them discover what they truly want.”

AUGUST 29 — MUCH ABOUT LOVE: Formerly known as “Nothing But Love,” this will be Ashley Williams‘ first Hallmark movie of 2026, and she’s co-starring with Niall Matter! Williams co-wrote the movie with her husband, Neal Dodson, as a modern twist on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Other familiar faces in the cast include “Sullivan’s Crossing” actress Lindura, who’s been in many Hallmark movies including 2025’s “A Christmas Angel Match,” and Cody Ray Thompson, whom Hallmarkies may remember from 2020’s “Love’s Second Chance.”

Hallmark Tamera Mowry-Housley is Gethsemane Brown in “Haunted Harmony Mysteries”

Meanwhile, we know these movies are on the way this fall, but no official premiere dates have been released yet. Here are the latest details!

PUMPKIN REGATTA ROMANCE — Previously called “Love at the Pumpkin Regatta” during filming, this movie stars two Hallmark fan-favorites, “Young & the Restless” Emmy winner Mishael Morgan and Corey Sevier. “Pumpkin Regatta Romance” features Morgan playing a “headstrong marina owner,” per IMDb, who “teams up with the local pumpkin farmer to resurrect their lakeside town’s beloved Pumpkin Regatta after a family feud cancels it, igniting old wounds and new sparks in the process.” Morgan and Sevier filmed the movie in Ontario, Canada, and were photographed filming by residents.

HAUNTED HARMONY MYSTERY — A new movie in Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Ireland-based “Haunted Harmony Mystery” franchise is on the way, but its title remains its own mystery. There’s a good chance, however, that it’s based on author Alexia Gordon’s fourth book, “Fatality in F.”

A HALLOWEEN CAROL — “When Calls The Heart” star Kevin McGarry and longtime Hallmark actress Meghan Ory filmed “A Halloween Carol” in November 2025, and we’re willing to bet that it’ll be the last movie of Fall Into Love, just before the scary holiday. The movie is about “a Halloween-hating woman” who’s visited by three “spirits of the spooky season who get her to change her mind,” according to industry trade M&E.

GARAGE SALE MYSTERY: SHE TOOK AN AXE — As EntertainmentNow reported in June, Lori Loughlin’s cozy mystery franchise will return this fall with “Garage Sale Mystery: She Took an Axe” after a six-year absence from playing antique store owner and amateur crime solver Jennifer Shannon. Hallmark’s fall preview video revealed that Steve Bacic is back, too, as Jennifer’s husband. The movie filmed in Vancouver from June 12 to July 3; Loughlin confirmed the franchise’s return in a social media video on June 30.

HER KNIGHT AT THE MUSEUM — New mom Julie Gonzalo, who welcomed a daughter this spring with fellow Hallmark star Chris McNally, stars in “Her Knight at the Museum,” based on a 2024 novel of the same name by Bryn Donovan. Gonzalo has been on set in July, periodically posting in her Instagram Stories.

FALLING INTO PLACE — This is the one movie for which the cast hasn’t been revealed. “Falling Into Place” was filmed in Vancouver from May 28 to June 12, according to Creative BC, including at a sweet little shop called Cranberries Naturally (they posted on Facebook that the cast and crew filmed in their store for three days in early June) and at Hopcott Farms, per director Angie Nolan’s Instagram Stories on June 11. We did spot Nathan Witte in the new Fall Into Love preview video, fresh off his supporting role in “Texas Two-Step,” but it’s not clear if this is the movie he’s in.

When these movies are scheduled to premiere (whether all on Saturdays, or with some on Sundays) will determine when the 17th annual Countdown to Christmas will start. It’ll happen sometime between mid-October and Halloween. In 2025, Hallmark’s holiday programming kicked off on October 17.