Daniel Lissing Shares Big News Hours Before His Latest Hallmark Premiere

Hours before appearing in the Hallmark Channel premiere of “Christmas Under Construction,” part of the network’s annual Christmas in July programming, beloved actor Daniel Lissing dropped some big news.

In a selfie video that the “When Calls The Heart” alum posted to his Instagram Stories on July 4, 2026, Lissing revealed he was in Vancouver to start filming his next Hallmark Christmas movie. And that news comes days after Hallmark revealed his new movie with Rhiannon Fish will premiere in August!

Daniel Lissing is Clearly Excited to Be Back as a Regular on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Christmas Under Construction” starring Daniel Lissing and Jessica Lowndes

At the tail end of Lissing’s July 4th selfie video, which he filmed to thank Hallmark for scheduling multiple re-airings of his other Hallmark movies, the actor revealed he has another one in the works.

“I happen to be in Vancouver right now in my hotel room, getting ready to shoot another Christmas movie for Hallmark,” he revealed. “It’s going to be a great one. So yeah, keep a lookout for that one, too. And yeah, just thanks, Hallmark. Love you, appreciate you. Mwah!”

Lissing didn’t share any details about his next Christmas movie, but according to industry trade BC Creative, “Forgetting Christmas” is scheduled to start filming in Vancouver on July 6, with popular Hallmark director Jessica Harmon at the helm.

In his selfie video, Lissing noted that he’s “worked with Hallmark for over a decade now (with a) little hiatus in the middle.” From 2014 to 2018, Lissing played Canadian Mountie Jack Thornton on “When Calls the Heart,” but his lead character died after Lissing announced his plans to leave the series.

The native Australian went on to appear in a couple of other TV series — “S.W.A.T” and “The Rookie” — before returning to the world of rom-coms, making several movies for Great American Family between 2021 and 2023. Hearties and others were relieved when Lissing returned to Hallmark in 2024 for a reunion with his WCTH co-star Erin Krakow in “Santa Tell Me.”

Daniel Lissing Will Also Star in the August 2026 Movie ‘Aussie At Heart’

Lissing’s movie news comes days after Hallmark Channel released its original movie schedule for August, including the rom-com he filmed earlier this year with Rhiannon Fish, called “Aussie At Heart,” which will make its debut on August 15.

Hallmark previously announced the duo was filming the movie in Queensland, Australia, but it was called “Love On Deck” at that point.

The movie is directed by Colin Budds, who was also at the helm for Hallmark’s January getaway movie “A Melbourne Match,” starring Mallory Jansen and Ryan Corr. According to the Australian outlet IF, Fish plays “former lawyer-turned-event planner Samara Hart, who is rebuilding her life when she takes on a high-stakes job, planning a lavish 40th wedding anniversary celebration aboard a luxury yacht.”

However, according to the logline, Samara’s “fresh start is thrown off course when she discovers the yacht’s captain is Nate Lawson (Lissing), her former courtroom rival and the man she blames for a career-defining public fallout. As the pair clash over every detail of the event, their sharp banter soon gives way to something deeper.”

With three Hallmark movies airing between July and the holiday season, it’s no wonder Lissing is also scheduled to be among many of the top Hallmark stars sailing with fans aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise in October.