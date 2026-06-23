Hallmark Announces Christmas Cruise 2026 Line-Up & A Fan Favorite Is Missing

The Hallmark Christmas Cruise is on again. Ahead of Season 2 of “Christmas at Sea”, Hallmark has revealed information for the upcoming Christmas Cruise, including which stars will be in attendance.

Hallmark Announces Christmas Cruise 2026 Line-Up

In October, Hallmark fans can join their favorite stars aboard the Norwegian Joy on a Christmas Cruise. The annual cruise kicks off on October 23 and wraps up on October 27.

Those in attendance will sail from Miami, Florida, to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Along with the dates and destination, Hallmark has revealed which stars will be part of the Christmas Cruise 2026.

Jonathan Bennett and Nikki DeLoach are back as co-hosts of the event. They will be joined by first-time cruisers Daniel Lissing and Emilie Ullerup, as well as Andrew Walker, Ashley Williams, B.J. Britt, Benjamin Ayres, Erin Cahill, Heather Hemmens, Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell, Rachel Boston, Sarah Drew, Taylor Cole, Wes Brown, and Will Kemp.

“All aboard! 🚢 Look who’s coming on the Hallmark Christmas Cruise!” read the caption on the Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

Some of the stars hopped into the comments section to share their excitement for the Christmas event. “Let’s GO!!! 🔥❤️” wrote DeLoach, while Kemp shared, “🙌❤️👏 CAN’T WAIT 🥳🚢🕺🏻.” Boston declared, “YES!!!!!!!!!!” and Britt stated, “Can’t Wait!!!🚢💚🤗.”

There was a lot of happiness surrounding the Hallmark news. However, some fans noticed that one beloved star isn’t in the mix this year.

Tyler Hynes has not been announced as part of the Christmas Cruise 2026. Fans brought up Hynes not being in the mix in the comments of the announcement post.

“No Tyler?” asked a fan. One fan replied to the question to say, “I am SO sad!!! He was the one I was most excited to meet 😭😭.” Another fan expressed, “do you think they will announce more stars later? I noticed none of the WCTH stars are on there as well.” A different fan declared, “no disrespect to any of you fine actors but, where’s Tyler ???”

Hynes has been part of the Christmas Cruise for the past two years. Just because he isn’t on the list now doesn’t mean he won’t be in attendance. More stars will likely be added as the cruise gets closer.

‘Christmas at Sea’ Season 2 Hits Hallmark

Hallmark fans don’t just get to meet their favorite stars on the Christmas Cruise. The cameras are also rolling for the Hallmark reality TV show “Christmas at Sea”.

Season 2 of “Christmas at Sea” will kick off on July 1 on Hallmark+ and is part of the network’s annual Christmas in July event. The show follows the 2025 Christmas Cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. “Christmas at Sea” Season 2 is a four-part series that gives an in-depth look at one of Hallmark’s biggest events of the year.

Ayres, Bennett, Boston, Britt, Brown, Campbell, DeLoach, Hemmens, Hynes, Sustad, Walker, and Williams will be featured on the new season of “Christmas at Sea”, along with Ginna Claire Mason, Brendan Penny, and more.

There has been no official word on a Season 3 of the hit Hallmark series. Given the announcement of the Christmas Cruise 202d, an official renewal could come after “Christmas at Sea” Season 2 wraps.