Fan-Favorite Stars Can’t Contain Their Excitement for the Hallmark Christmas Cruise — See Their Sweet Reactions

Sarah Drew is getting fans buzzing for this year’s Hallmark Christmas Cruise, and her fellow Hallmark stars seem just as ready to set sail.

The actress, best known for her roles in Hallmark favorites such as “Mistletoe Murders” and “Guiding Emily,” shared a collection of throwback photos from past cruise memories along with a heartfelt message about reuniting with her friends and fans aboard the upcoming voyage. Several beloved stars joined in, flooding the comments with sweet messages that show they’re already counting down the days to the festive season.

Hallmark Stars Share Their Excitement for This Year’s Holiday Cruise

“Getting on a big boat with some of my besties to meet all of youuuuuu again! Cannot wait for the #hallmarkchristmas cruise @hallmarkexperiences this year!!!” wrote Drew in the caption of her June 24 Instagram post, which featured adorable memories from past Hallmark Christmas Cruises with Nikki DeLoach, Ashley Williams, Taylor Cole, Benjamin Ayres, Andrew Walker, and more.

The post quickly filled with excitement from her Hallmark family:

DeLoach wrote, “I want to dance with you.”

“So excited to board with you again WHAT?! 🪩” Ayres shared.

Erin Cahill added, “Love you. Love you. Love you. Love you. Love you! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️”

“LFG” Williams wrote.

Jonathan Bennett praised Drew, writing, “You’re the best.”

“Can’t wait to sail away with you!! 🚢🎄🕺🏻” Will Kemp added.

Jen Lilley commented, “I literally love every photo 😍😍😍😍”

Heather Hemmens reacted with, “🥳🥳🥳”

All About the 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise

The description for the Hallmark Christmas Cruise reads, “Set sail into the heart of the holidays aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise. Join your favorite Hallmark stars on the beautiful Norwegian Joy as we journey from Miami, FL to the tropical paradise of Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.”

The cruise promises fans “festive events” such as karaoke, Hallmark trivia, silent disco, and more. There will also be “hands-on workshops with Hallmark artists” as well as “star-led shows” like panels, photo ops, and interactive games. There will also be an onboard screening of “a brand-new Hallmark holiday movie in a luxurious theater.”

“Whether you’re traveling with family, friends, or fellow fans, this one-of-a-kind celebration creates memories that last a lifetime,” the description concludes.

There will also be themed days aboard the festive cruise, such as “Candy Cane Sailaway,” “Holly Jolly Jammies,” “Merry Masquerade,” and “Caribbean Christmas.”

There will be 18 stars attending this year’s cruise. Bennett and DeLoach will serve as co-hosts.

“As your co-hosts, @jonathandbennett and I will ensure that the ugly Christmas sweaters will be the ugliest, the silent disco will be disco-ing, Festive Feud will be festive as ever,” wrote DeLoach in the caption of her June 24 Instagram post. She also promised that Bennett’s husband, Jaymes Vaughan “and his biceps and holiday tunes will make an appearance as well as ‘Froze’ herself (IYKYK)!”

Walker, Williams, Ayres, Cahill, Hemmens, Drew, Cole, and Kemp will also be in attendance alongside B.J Britt, Brendan Penny, Daniel Lissing, Emilie Ullerup, Kimberley Sustad, Paul Campbell, Rachel Boston, and Wes Brown.

The cruise will be taking place from October 23 – 27.

To learn more about the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, fans can visit the official website here.