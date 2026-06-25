Jodie Sweetin Reveals Someone Once Shot at the ‘Full House’ Cast’s Limo

Former child star Jodie Sweetin has many wonderful memories about her time filming “Full House” in the ’80s and ’90s. Between growing up alongside Candace Cameron Bure and developing life-long relationships, Sweetin often fondly describes the on-set antics.

However, one group outing took a seriously dangerous turn. In a new interview, Jodie Sweetin admitted someone once opened fire at the “Full House” cast’s limo during a group dinner.

Jodie Sweetin Remembers a Shooting During a Cast Dinner in Los Angeles

Life as a child star wasn’t always glamorous. Jodie Sweetin also battled anxiety while playing Stephanie Tanner. But nothing quite compared to the time someone shot at the cast’s limo.

“Wild wild WEST!” the CTG Sports Instagram account captioned the clip of the former child star detailing the terrifying experience.

“We all loved Janet Jackson, it was the Janet Tour,” Sweetin explained in the interview. “Oh my god, so excited. Bob [Saget] got us all tickets, asked my mom if I could go, we had a limo, and we all went to Ed Debevic’s. The adults were all inside paying and I walked out to the car, I think with Candace’s [Cameron] sister and friend. And I’m like leaning over to tie my shoe and just like, BA BA BA! Like the window shatters.”

The actress remembers crawling away and running back into the restaurant to tell the adults.

“You guys! I think we got shot at!” Sweetin yelled. The adults didn’t believe her until they came outside and saw the shattered window. Fortunately, no one was harmed and the group took taxis to the Janet Jackson concert instead.

“I just remember Bob being in the car, just me and him on the way home, and he’s like, ‘Oh my god. Oh my god, I’ve got to tell [Sweetin’s mother] you got shot at,'” the 44-year-old remembered.

When Bob Saget dropped Jodie Sweetin off at home, he began immediately telling her mother that everyone was fine.

“And my mom’s face was like, ‘What does that mean?!'” the former child star laughed at the memory. At the end of the day, it was a huge surprise that Sweetin’s parents allowed her to go out with the cast again.

Fans React to the Wild Story

“Full House” fans love hearing behind-the-scenes stories, but this one was rather unexpected. Many expressed shock the shooting happened in the first place. Others joked about how the entire incident clashed with the wholesome image the series portrayed.

“She said, ‘How Rude’ someone popped off at us,” one fan quipped in the comments, referencing Stephanie Tanner’s catchphrase.

“They spun the block on Stephanie Judith Tanner????? Nahhhhh man… I can’t help but think Gia had something to do with this,” another listener added, joking about Sweetin’s onscreen rival.

“Producers and writers of ABC definitely missed out on an After School Special opportunity,” another fan chimed in.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the harrowing incident. Fans look forward to hearing more behind-the-scenes stories from Jodie Sweetin and the rest of the “Full House” cast.