NFL & Hallmark Channel Surprise Fans With 3rd ‘Holiday Touchdown’ Movie — Full Details

For the third consecutive year, Hallmark Channel will partner with the NFL to continue its “Holiday Touchdown” franchise. The news comes much later than the previous two movies were announced, so the announcement on June 25, 2026, is a fun surprise!

After producing rom-coms centered around the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and the Buffalo Bills in 2025, Hallmark will head to Chicago in July for a 2026 football flick celebrating the Chicago Bears and their fans. Expected to premiere during the 17th annual Countdown to Christmas, here’s everything we know about “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story.”

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ Will Transport Fans to Different Decades

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson, who joined the team in January 2025, and tight end Colton Loveland announced the news in a video posted to the Bears’ and Hallmark’s social media accounts.

“What’s going on, Bears fans?” Coach Johnson began, sitting behind his desk, followed by a selfie video from Loveland, who said, “We’ve got some huge news for you and it’s coming this Christmas.”

After he and Coach Johnson announced the movie, Loveland said, “This one’s for the fans and everybody who rides with us in Bears Nation.”

Johnson said that he and his wife Jessica “will definitely be tuning in for this one,” so it’s not clear yet if he’ll be in the movie as past NFL coaches have been. Hallmark did not announce anyone in the cast yet, nor the plot of the movie, but that announcement is sure to come soon.

Chicago-based talent agency 4 Star Casting has already put out a call for extras willing to play Bears fans during filming on July 7 and 8. The casting call noted that while there will be cooling tents and water available, extras will be asked to wear winter gear while filming in the July heat — a common conundrum for Hallmark stars.

4 Star Casting also noted that “some of the scenes take place in different decades,” so they encouraged extras to bring Bears-themed apparel from the 1960s, 1970s, or Super Bowl eras. That’s fitting, given the Bears are one of the oldest teams in the NFL’s history, dating back to 1920.

Hallmark Channel & NFL Have Truly Scored a Touchdown with Movie Partnership

Getty Hunter King and Tyler Hynes attend Hallmark Media’s Emmys FYChristmas event with “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” on May 29, 2025, in Hollywood.

A partnership between Hallmark and the NFL might seem like a head-scratcher, but according to production partner SkyDance Sports, the brands’ audiences overlap, with over 75% of Hallmark Channel viewers reporting that they also watch NFL games.

In a press statement on June 25, Hallmark Media president Darren Abbott said, “After the tremendous success of our first two Holiday Touchdown movies, we knew we wanted to continue the tradition by partnering with another iconic NFL franchise and fan base. The Chicago Bears have a rich history, passionate supporters, and a culture that extends far beyond the football field, making them a perfect fit for a heartwarming holiday story.”

Hallmark first teamed up with the NFL in 2024, filming “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” entirely in Kansas City with Hallmark stars Tyler Hynes and Hunter King as the leads. The cast also included Ed Begley Jr., Christine Ebersole, many Chiefs players, Coach Andy Reid, and Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce. The movie was an instant hit, becoming the most-watched cable movie of 2024.

The experiment went so well that they announced a second movie in 2025 centered around the Bills and filmed in the Buffalo area. That star-studded cast not only included players past and present, but also starred Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario, Joe Pantoliano, and Patti Murin. Hynes and King made a cameo, as did Hallmark’s Andrew Walker. The film cracked Hallmark’s Top 10 most-watched movies in 2025.