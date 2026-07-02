Hallmark Wants You — As an Extra in Upcoming Chicago Bears ‘Holiday Touchdown’ Movie

If you’ve ever fantasized about being part of a Hallmark Channel holiday rom-com, consider this your lucky day.

Hallmark is seeking extras for its upcoming Christmas movie, “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story,” looking for average folks to serve as background actors in the made-for-TV movie.

Open Casting Call Seeks Extras

A Facebook post from 4 Star Casting shared the news, revealing that the upcoming film — set in Chicago — will begin filming in the Windy City this month.

“4 Star Casting is excited to handle background casting for ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story,” reads the notice, which adds, “Christmas is coming early this July!”

Noting that further details will be arriving shortly, the message adds, “Get ready to show your team spirit, cheer on your favorite player, tailgate,and enjoy plenty more.”

How to Become an Extra in ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’

Chicago film critic Richard Roeper posted a video on Instagram, offering more information for prospective Hallmark extras.

“4 Star Casting is looking for extras because they’re going to be doing this big crowd scene,” Roper explained.

He continued by revealing that those chosen as extras will be paid $146.40 for eight hours on the set. According to Roeper, casting directors are seeking extras to play Bears fans, inviting participants to deck themselves out in Bears jerseys and other assorted apparel and submit a photo to the casting company.

He also pointed out that, despite being shot in July, the film is set during the yuletide season. For that reason, extras will be required to wear winter clothing (there will be plenty of water and cooling tents available, he added).

‘A Bears Love Story’ Marks Hallmark’s 3rd NFL Collab

Hallmark Channel first partnered with the NFL back in 2024 for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.” Filmed on location in Kansas City, the football-themed love story starred Hallmark fan favorites Tyler Hynes and Hunter King.

The film proved to be a massive hit, with resulted in a second NFL-themed movie the following year, this time featuring the Buffalo Bills. Starring Holland Roden and Matthew Daddario, “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” also proved to be successful for the network. This led to the upcoming third film.

Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Touchdown’ Films Have Been Wildly Popular

“After the tremendous success of our first two Holiday Touchdown movies, we knew we wanted to continue the tradition by partnering with another iconic NFL franchise and fan base. The Chicago Bears have a rich history, passionate supporters, and a culture that extends far beyond the football field, making them a perfect fit for a heartwarming holiday story,” said Darren Abbott, president and chief brand officer for Hallmark Media, in a statement (via NBC Chicago). “We can’t wait for audiences to experience this story and celebrate the passion and spirit that bring Bears fans together.”

While a premiere date has yet to be announced, “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” will air during the holiday season as part of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

“We are honored, grateful and excited to join forces with Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films on this special project,” Kevin Warren, president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, added in a press release. “As we continually look for ways to further the connection with our passionate Chicago Bears fans and amplify our global brand in creative ways, we will provide our club and our fans with the opportunity to grow together by creating a special, meaningful movie. We look forward to the work ahead alongside Hallmark Media, Skydance Sports and NFL Films, and we are energized for the product we will create together, celebrating football, family, the Chicago Bears and the holiday season.”