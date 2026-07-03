Antonio Banderas & Melanie Griffith’s Daughter Stella, 29, Is a Gorgeous Mix of Her Parents In New Photo

Both Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith rose to fame thanks to their acting skills and camera-worthy good looks. That’s perhaps why it shouldn’t be surprising to find out that their daughter, Stella Banderas, 29, is just as stunning as her famous folks.

In fact, she happens to have inherited traits from both her mom and her dad, and now that she’s grown up, she’s a gorgeous mix of her parents.

Stella Looked Stunning While Supporting Spain’s Soccer Team

Antonio took to Instagram on Thursday, July 2, to share a couple of sports-themed photos, including one that featured his daughter, Stella.

The actor popped up one shot of Stella and her husband, Alex Gruszynski, that showed the pair sitting in the stands of a World Cup game in Los Angeles while she can be seen representing Spain’s national football team in a Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol jersey.

Although Stella certainly has her own look, you can definitely see traces of both her parents. For instance, she seems to have her dad’s adorable nose and her mom’s sweet smile. Her beautiful brown hair also seems to be what you get when you take Melanie’s light blonde strands and add Antonio’s dark mane.

The second photo shows Antonio himself — born and raised in Spain — who was, of course, wearing his own gear while supporting the Spanish team, while smiling and giving a thumbs-up. He also revealed that he was in his hometown of Málaga when the pic was taken.

“My daughter in Los Angeles, me in Málaga… staying connected and enjoying Spain’s match together,” Antonio wrote in the caption of his post. Of course, he also added the message in Spanish, saying, “Mi hija en Los Ángeles y yo en Málaga, en contacto continuo y disfrutando del juego de la selección española.”

Getty Antonio Banderas and Stella Banderas

Antonio’s fans loved the pics, and plenty of people left comments on his post, with one person writing, “Gracias Antonio. Que gran embajador tenemos contigo, y [tu] con tu hija, vestida con la camiseta nacional!”

This translates to, “Thank you, Antonio. What a great ambassador we have in you, and also in your daughter, dressed in the national team jersey!”

“Que niña más guapa! [What a beautiful girl!],” another social media user added.

A third follower said, “Que española, andaluza y malagueña más guapa.❤️😘 [What a beautiful Spanish woman, from Andalusia and Malaga. ❤️😘]”

“Ohhh que linda es tu hija ❤️❤️🙌👏👏👏🇪🇸😍😍🇪🇦🥰🥰 Desde MalagaEspaña [Ohhh, your daughter is so beautiful ❤️❤️🙌👏👏👏🇪🇸😍😍🇪🇦🥰🥰 From Malaga, Spain],” wrote one Spanish IG user.

“You are the best!!!!🔥🔥,” came from another fan.

Someone else left a comment, saying, “Viva España🩷🩷👏🇪🇸🔥”

Stella’s Famous Sibling Has Mentioned Her ‘Magical Little Sister’

Getty Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas

For those who don’t realize, Stella supporting Spain’s soccer team has more to do with just the fact that her father hails from the country. Stella herself “was born in Marbella, Spain, on Sept. 24, 1996,” which is not too far from Málaga, according to People.

In 2019, Stella’s sister, actress Dakota Johnson, “daughter of Griffith and her first husband, Don Johnson,” per People, opened up about welcoming her little sibling into the family.

While presenting Antonio with an award at the Hollywood Film Awards ceremony, she spoke about both the stepfather who she’s incredibly close to, and her sister, saying, “When I was 6 years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light and a whole new world of creativity and culture — and one remarkably magical little sister — into our family.”