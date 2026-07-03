Hit Netflix Crime Thriller Reveals Big Changes, New Cast for Season 2

A Netflix crime drama that hooked viewers last year is confirmed to return for a second season — and when it does arrive, fans can expect some big changes.

According to an update from Netflix, Scottish whodunit “Dept. Q” will be serving up a whole new mystery and several new cast members.

‘Dept. Q’ Lured Netflix Viewers into a Complex Web of Mystery

Netflix Matthew Goode in ‘Dept. Q’

Based on the crime novels of Jussi Adler-Olsen, the first season of “Dept. Q” followed maverick Edinburgh police detective Carl Morck, played by Matthew Goode of “The Leap Year” fame. After a career mishap, he’s banished to the decrepit basement of a run-down police station and charged with heading Dept. Q, investigating cases that have previously deemed to be unsolvable.

Described as a “darkly humorous, propulsive show” that “delivers all the pleasures of a procedural,” “Dept. Q” also takes viewers “into the complex mysteries not just of the cases but of the detectives themselves.”

A Solid Hit for Netflix

Matthew Goode with the cast of “Dept. Q”

The show proved to be a hit with viewers, ultimately racking up 27 million total views (with more than 222 million hours watched). After spending six consecutive weeks in Netflix’s global top 10, Netflix announced plans to renew the show for a second season.

In addition to Goode reprising his role, he’ll also be joined by Morck’s returning team of misfits: Alexej Manvelov (Jack Ryan) as Akram Salim, Leah Byrne (But When We Dance) as DC Rose Dickson and Jamie Sives (Guilt) as DS James Hardy.

New Cast Members Have Been Announced

Per a recent release from Netflix, the series is also welcoming some new actors to the cast.

These include: Aisling Franciosi (“Speak No Evil”) as Kimmie, Greg Wise (“The Crown”) as Derek Powell, Nicholas Rowe (“Red Eye”) as Thomas Fulton, Tony Curran (“Outlander: Blood of my Blood”) as Winnie Calderwood, Hamish Clark (“Monarch of the Glen”) as Christopher Herron, Alex Ferns (“Waiting for the Out)” as Phil Allenbeck, Ross Anderson (“Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”) as Ricky Daddario, Rebecca Root (“Heartstopper”) as June Lovesay, Isla Johnston (“The Queen’s Gambit”) as Agnes and former “Judging Amy” star Amy Brenneman (recently seen alongside Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow in FX’s “The Old Man”) as Helen.

Other returning cast includes; Mark Bonnar (“Line of Duty”) as Stephen Burns, Kate Dickie (“Game of Thrones”) as Moira Jacobson, Aaron McVeigh as Jasper and Sanjeev Kohli (“Still Game”) as Martin Fleming.

A New Mystery Awaits

Production on the second season has just commenced. Once again, “Dept. Q” will shot on location in Scotland, primarily in Edinburgh.

“This season, Carl and his band of misfits tackle a terrible crime hidden in the highest echelons of Scottish society,” reveals executive producer Rob Bullock. “It is a story for our times: rich and powerful people who believe they are above the law. Carl, of course, knows otherwise”

Added fellow exec producer Manda Levin: “It’s a joy to be working with master storyteller Scott Frank once again, along with the rest of team dolally. We applaud Netflix’s courage for letting them loose once again. Season 1 of ‘Dept. Q’ made us laugh and cry; it shocked and intrigued us; we fell in love with the characters and with the incredibly vivid and iconic world that Scott Frank and his amazing team conjured up in one of our very favourite cities. That it was embraced so wholeheartedly by an audience in Scotland, in the rest of the UK, and across the world, was thrilling. The story of Season 2 is as darkly delicious as you’d expect, and Carl and his glorious gang will have their work cut out pinning down the perpetrators as we launch back in for more!”

When Will Season 2 of ‘Dept. Q’ Premiere

Netflix has yet to set a premiere date for the second season of “Dept. Q,” but given that production has just begun it’s likely that fans will have to wait until sometime next year to catch up with DCI Carl Morck and his motley crew.