Netflix Orders Second Season of True Crime Thriller

Netflix has confirmed that a second season of “The Monster of Florence” is coming to the streaming service. The Italian true crime thriller mini-series first aired in 2025 and received positive reviews from critics and reached the top of the non-English language charts around the world.

The second season will include three new episodes, which will add to the collection of four episodes that made up the first season. However, there’s currently no information on when the second season will arrive on the streaming service, so viewers might have to wait a while before the story is continued.

Second Season of ‘The Monster of Florence’ Is Currently Shooting

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The first season of the series followed the investigation into a string of murders in the Italian city of Florence throughout the 1970s and 1980s. The show effectively dramatizes the police investigation into the killings, when couples in parked cars were targeted by an unknown assailant.

It premiered at the 2025 Venice Film Festival before making its way to Netflix. Each episode of the limited series followed police as they tracked down and investigated a different suspect who they believed may have been responsible.

According to Variety, the additional three episodes in the second season will focus on a separate suspect called Pietro Pacciani, who was convicted for several of the murders in 1994 before his conviction was later overturned in 1996.

“We always imagined ‘The Monster of Florence’ as an anthology series,” said director Stefano Sollima, who co-wrote the series with Leonardo Fasoli. “Sandalone stories, each dedicated to one of the different suspects in the series of crimes that shocked Tuscany and Italy between the 1970s and 1980s, in what has gone down in history as the ‘Monster of Florence’ murders.”

“After focusing on the Sardinian suspects, this time we leap forward in time to address perhaps the most well-known, controversial, and debated chapter of the entire incident: the story of Pietro Pacciani, convicted and later acquitted of the crimes, and his alleged accomplices, the infamous ‘Snack Buddies,’ as the press dubbed them,” he continued.

Sollima added, “Perhaps this is also why Pacciani’s case remains the most disturbing: guilt has never been proven, but also never completely ruled out.”

Netflix Cancels String of Shows in 2026

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The news that Netflix is renewing a series will come as good news, especially given that the streaming company has been making headlines in recent weeks for canceling a string of high-profile shows.

The highly successful series “The Lincoln Lawyer” is one of the first shows that Netflix has revealed is coming to an end. The fifth season will act as a conclusion to the story when it releases in 2027. However, it seems like this was a joint decision with the creators behind the show.

“All good things must come to an end, but thankfully sometimes how they come to an end is up to us,” said series developer Ted Humphrey and co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez in a statement to fans. “From the very beginning, the mission was always not only to tell the story of Mickey Haller and his compatriots, but also to give that story a proper conclusion.”

Meanwhile, the streaming company has also confirmed that two projects from the Duffer Brothers — who are most famous for “Stranger Things” — have been axed. This includes an adaptation of the Stephen King novel “The Talisman” and “The Boroughs,” which won’t be returning for a second season.