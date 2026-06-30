Netflix Is Removing a Recently Dethroned Music Biopic about Rock Royalty

As we close the chapter on another month, Netflix again finds itself purging its extensive library of content, including a 1980s classic that features Sally Field’s best work. Also joining the list of departures is a 2018 music biopic that, up until this year, held a record and is a fan favorite.

When April of 2026 kicked off, the world again was infected with Michael Jackson Fever, as the highly anticipated Michael biopic started rolling into movie theaters. What was panned by most movie critics (as of publication, it has a 38% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes), has become a box-office darling among moviegoers. It’s done so well in theaters that it not only surpassed the previously mentioned music biopic in revenue but has also become the highest-grossing biopic of all time.

Zeroing in on the 2018 movie leaving Netflix, it follows one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and it’s named after the band’s “biggest” hit.

2018’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Parts Ways with Netflix

Getty

Bohemian Rhapsody was released in the fall of 2018, and it became an instant hit, as it told the story of Queen and frontman Freddie Mercury. During his lifetime, Mercury was one of the most talented and electrifying musicians to ever hit a stage, as he and his bandmates trailblazed a path of their own with songs like “We Will Rock You,” “I Want to Break Free,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and of course, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The film was sure to depict the, at times, tumultuous rise to fame for Mercury and Queen, while also highlighting Mercury’s personal tale of growth and roller-coaster moments in his life. Here’s an official synopsis of Bohemian Rhapsody:

“Bohemian Rhapsody is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. Following Queen’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, the film also chronicles the band’s reunion, and one of the greatest performances in rock history.”

It Took the King of Pop to Dethrone Queen

As it usually goes, a king trumps a queen, and it appears that rule applies to the big screen as well. Up until this year, Bohemian Rhapsody held the box office record as the highest-grossing music biopic with a box office total of $911 million. Well, as of June 28, Michael officially topped that impressive number with $977.5 million, making it the highest-grossing music biopic, well, biopic, period.

It should be noted that while Michael rules at the box office, Bohemian Rhapsody still reigns supreme among critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, Bohemian Rhapsody has a Tomatometer score of 60%, 22% higher than Michael.

Play