Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Wedding Buzz Grows as Equipment Is Loaded Into Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding has sparked fresh speculation after mystery boxes were spotted being loaded into Madison Square Garden.

Photos circulating online showed large trucks arriving at the famous arena, loading equipment into the venue.

The former “The Voice” mentor and NFL champ have not officially confirmed their wedding venue, though multiple reports have suggested the ceremony will take place at Madison Square Garden over the July 3 weekend. The arrival of equipment at the venue has added to the growing speculation.

Are Preparations Underway for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding?

The Daily Mail reported that rows of semi-trailer trucks were spotted parked outside Madison Square Garden, just days before Swift and Kelce’s big day.

The outlet noted that the entire loading area had been enclosed by metal security barriers, while “No Parking” signs indicated the area around the arena would be off-limits from June 20 through July 4.

Photos also showed what appeared to be racks of electronics, potentially for a musical performance. There was also a sign on one of the pieces of equipment being unloaded that read, “Return to Nashville.”

Other trucks have signs taped above the doors that read “TAIT 1 – AUD DECK” and “TAIT 2 – VER.” The outlet pointed out that “TAIT 2” appears to be a stage equipment transportation system developed by TAIT Towers.

Another photo showed a trailer with the “AUD BUILD DECK” sign, which presumably refers to audio equipment for the celebration. Multiple forklifts were also spotted unloading the equipment wrapped up in large tarps.

Clues Point to Madison Square Garden as Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Venue

According to the Daily Mail, several of the equipment crates indicated they were from Jet Sets, a Los Angeles–based company that creates lavish sets and scenery for high-profile live events.

One of the pallets brought into Madison Square Garden appeared to contain a large roll of green carpet that could potentially be used to create a faux grass effect.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that equipment from a transportation company, a lighting service, and a company that specializes in piping and draping were also loaded into MSG.

The outlet noted that one of the crates had a “40-inch mirror ball” printed on the side, which may have been a reference to Swift’s Top 40 hit “Mirrorball.”

NYC Buzzing With Activity Ahead of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that a permit had been filed with New York City to close streets surrounding the venue from July 2 through midday on July 4 for an event scheduled on July 3.

The outlet also cited a city official with knowledge of the preparations, who said Madison Square Garden is expected to host a wedding on July 3. Additionally, Amtrak police officers reportedly assigned to patrol the station beneath the arena had been told to expect a wedding that weekend.

Previously, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani alluded to Swift and Kelce’s wedding taking place in the Big Apple.

“I am fully confident in the work of the NYPD, as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience,” the mayor said in a press conference earlier this month. “We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one.”

The mayor continued, “We know it coincides with the [New York] Knicks’ [NBA] Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”