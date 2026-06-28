Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Vague Instructions to Wedding Guests Revealed – Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guests are reportedly still in the dark about the exact ceremony venue, just days before the couple’s anticipated nuptials.

The former “The Voice” mentor and the NFL superstar are reportedly set to tie the knot on July 3 in New York.

Us Weekly reported that those who scored an invitation to Swift and Kelce’s wedding have not yet been informed about the specific venue.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Reportedly Give Limited Details to Wedding Guests

Swift and Kelce reportedly told their invitees to be in New York City on Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3, offering no further details.

“Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided,” the source told the outlet.

The insider claimed the couple is planning a celebration with their wedding guests for “over two days” and spent a fortune on it.

“They’re putting their guests on hold for a couple days,” the source added. “They are spending a lot of money – in the millions.”

Previously, Rob Shuter’s “Naughty But Nice reported that Swift and Kelce’s save-the-dates did not include the exact venue.

“There’s a date — but no venue,” one insider told the outlet. “And that’s completely intentional.”

The source added, “The truth is, no one knows exactly where it will be yet. Not even the guests.”

Swift and Kelce reportedly opted to keep it that way for privacy and security reasons.

“If the location got out early, it would turn into a circus,” the insider continued. “It’s very Taylor. Meticulous, controlled — and just a little mysterious.”

Could Madison Square Garden Be the Wedding Venue?

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, speculation has been mounting that Swift and Kelce’s wedding will take place at Madison Square Garden. Now, several clues appear to support that theory.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that a permit was filed with New York City to close the streets around the venue from July 2 to midday July 4 for an event on July 3.

A city official, who reportedly has knowledge of the preparations, told the outlet that MSG is planning to host a wedding on July 3. In addition, the report claimed that Amtrak police officers, who patrol the station underneath the arena, were told to expect a wedding that weekend.

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Winick Productions, a company that has previously produced events at Madison Square Garden, reportedly applied for a permit to install a tent or canopy outside the venue through the city’s Street Activity Permit Office.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani previously alluded to Swift and Kelce’s wedding taking place in the Big Apple.

“I am fully confident in the work of the NYPD, as well as our state partners, in delivering that safe experience,” the mayor said in a press conference earlier this month. “We are the biggest city in the country. We are used to big events, and we are incredibly excited for this one.”

Mamdani continued, “We know it coincides with the [New York] Knicks’ [NBA] Finals run. We know it coincides with July 4, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding — all happening at the same time — and we are so excited to welcome the world here.”