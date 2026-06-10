Every Canceled and Renewed TV Show in 2026 So Far as Networks Make Major Decisions

Several major TV shows have been canceled or renewed in 2026 as networks continue making programming decisions across daytime, late-night, primetime, cable and streaming.

The year has already brought major changes to long-running formats. Daytime and late-night programming have taken some of the biggest hits, with “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Sherri,” “The Steve Wilkos Show” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” all coming to an end.

Primetime has also seen changes. NBC canceled “Brilliant Minds” and “Stumble,” while CBS ended “Watson” after two seasons. Fox also made decisions on sitcoms including “Going Dutch” and “DMV.”

At the same time, networks and streaming platforms have renewed major titles, including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “9-1-1,” “Survivor,” “The Rookie,” “The Bear,” “Euphoria,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Pitt,” “The Traitors” and “Love Island USA.”

Daytime and Late-Night TV Face Major 2026 Cancellations

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One of the biggest cancellations of the year is “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” CBS announced in July 2025 that it would part ways with Stephen Colbert and end “The Late Show” franchise.

The decision marked a major change for late-night television, as CBS is not only ending Colbert’s show but also scrapping “The Late Show” format.

Daytime TV has also seen significant cuts. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is ending after seven seasons, with Kelly Clarkson announcing the decision on Instagram in February.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons,” Clarkson wrote. “I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

Clarkson said the decision was personal.

“Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she continued. “Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives.”

Long-Running TV and Reality Shows Come to an End

“Access Hollywood” is also ending after three decades. The entertainment news program, currently hosted by Mario Lopez, Scott Evans, Zuri Hall and Kit Hoover, will continue producing new episodes through September 2026.

“Access Hollywood” and “Access Daily” were canceled in March as part of NBCUniversal’s decision to end all first-run syndicated programming.

VH1’s “Basketball Wives” also came to an end after 12 seasons and 15 years. Creator and star Shaunie Henderson announced the news in a Jan. 29 Instagram video.

“Since its launch in 2010, this franchise has been the defining part of my professional journey,” Henderson said. “What began as a vision to tell my story and stories of women like me grew into a cultural movement that created opportunity, sparked conversation and honestly, amplified voices that deserve to be heard.”

MTV also announced the farewell season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” which premiered May 7 after a nine-season run.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told “Good Morning America” that the cast may still reunite for another project.

“We always said we’ll continue filming until we’re in a nursing home,” Polizzi said. “It’s not over for us. We don’t know where we’re going yet, but we had a great relationship with MTV. It’s bittersweet, but I feel like we still got more.”

NBC, CBS and Fox Make Primetime TV Show Decisions

NBC canceled “Brilliant Minds” during its second season. The medical drama starred Zachary Quinto as a neurologist and was loosely based on real-life neurologist Oliver Sacks.

Costar Brian Altemus reacted to the cancellation on Instagram.

“I’m really going to miss getting to work with these people,” Altemus wrote, while also confirming that the remaining episodes would air.

NBC also canceled “Stumble,” a cheerleading mockumentary starring Jenn Lyon and Taran Killam, after one season. Co-creator Liz Astrof suggested the series could look for another home when she wrote on Instagram, “We love our fans!!! We can! We [will]! We must find a new home for our Buttons!!”

CBS canceled “Watson” after two seasons. Morris Chestnut, who starred in the Sherlock Holmes-inspired medical procedural, called the cancellation “disappointing” on Instagram.

“I’m so grateful for the experience. It wouldn’t have been the same without the amazing cast and crew … To all the fans who showed love and supported Watson, thank you so much,” Chestnut wrote.

Fox canceled “Going Dutch” in May after two seasons. Deadline reported that the sitcom was the network’s lowest-rated entertainment program. Director Kimmy Gatewood responded on Instagram, writing, “The amount of comedy talent on this show was immense — writers, directors, cast! Icons! And all nice people to boot.”

Major Renewals Keep Fan Favorites on the Schedule

Not every show faced cancellation in 2026.

According to TV Insider, ABC renewed “Grey’s Anatomy” for season 23, “9-1-1” for season 10, “Abbott Elementary” for season 6, “High Potential” for season 3, “The Rookie” for season 9 and “Will Trent” for season 5.

CBS renewed “Survivor” for seasons 50 and 51, “The Amazing Race” for season 39, “Matlock” for season 3, “Tracker” for season 3, “Ghosts” for season 6 and “NCIS” for season 24.

NBC renewed “Law & Order: SVU” for season 28, along with “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “The Voice,” “Happy’s Place” and “St. Denis Medical.”

Streaming platforms also continued backing major franchises. Netflix renewed “Bridgerton,” “Wednesday,” “The Diplomat,” “Virgin River,” “Emily in Paris” and “The Lincoln Lawyer.” HBO renewed “Euphoria,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus” and “Industry,” while Peacock renewed “The Traitors” and “Love Island USA.”