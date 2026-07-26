Zendaya & Tom Holland to Host Lavish Wedding Party at Historic Castle: Report

Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly eyeing a lavish wedding party after quietly tying the knot earlier this year.

The Daily Mail reported that Holland, 30, and Zendaya, 29, opted to host the celebration at one of Britain’s most famous landmarks, Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire.

The historic estate has been home to the Manners family for generations and is currently headed by David Manners, the 11th Duke of Rutland.

Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Party Far Cry From Low-Key Wedding: Report

Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly planning a wedding party at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire.

However, the outlet noted that Holland and Zendaya’s wedding party planning may hit a minor snag.

“Someone connected to the castle recently picked up a tick from the long grass in part of the grounds,” a source told the outlet.

The insider continued, “It really set the cat among the pigeons. Tom and Zendaya have since been insistent that no guests should be allowed near that section of the grounds, lest any of the Hollywood A-listers also be subjected to a tick bite. Ticks can transmit Lyme disease.”

Still, the couple’s reported wedding celebration is expected to be a far cry from their low-key ceremony earlier this year.

“It’s going to be massive,” the source claimed. “They were perusing the grounds recently, pointing out where they wanted the grand piano and other tents.”

Fans React to Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Rumored Wedding Party

Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on Holland and Zendaya’s rumored wedding celebration, especially after the couple’s highly private ceremony.

One fan wrote, “Good for them. The wedding ceremony was a private thing for them,which is the most important part of any wedding. So why shouldn’t they have a massive party to celebrate now the important bit is over. I hope they have a wonderful time.”

Another commented, “I love that Tom and Zendaya live normal lives and mostly stay out of the spotlight unless they are working/promoting their work. I wish them a long and happy future together.”

Someone added, “Nice couple. They seem really grounded, as much as can be expected. I like them. Good luck.”

Tom Holland Calls Zendaya His ‘Wife’

Meanwhile, Holland recently referred to Zendaya as his “wife” after seemingly confirming they had tied the knot.

During an interview with Dish podcast, the “Spider-Man” actor was asked “Which person would you like a holiday in Greece with?”

“I think probably my wife would be pretty good,” Holland replied. “It would be a bit strange if I went, ‘Sorry babe, I’m gonna take Matt [Damon, Holland and Zendaya’s Odyssey costar] actually.”

This isn’t the first time Holland seemingly confirmed he and Zendaya are married. During a July 17 interview with Wired, the actor answered a fan question, “Did Athena [played by Zendaya] love Odysseus [Damon] romantically?”

Holland simply replied, “No, because she’s married to me.”

Holland first addressed the wedding rumors in June after AI-generated photos falsely depicting him and Zendaya’s wedding spread across social media.

At the time, Holland told Esquire that his grandmother saw the photos and thought she hadn’t been invited.

When asked whether he had to send similar messages to other family members, the actor replied, “No, because they were all there,” a comment many interpreted as a reference to the ceremony.