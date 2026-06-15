Tom Holland and Zendaya Make Their Red Carpet Debut After Marriage Rumors

Tom Holland and Zendaya made a rare red carpet appearance as the promo tour started for their new movie, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.“

The couple kicked off the film’s press tour in Madrid on Monday, 15 June, both sporting coordinating black outfits. The actress wore an all-black gown by fashion designer Christian Cowan, while Tom accessorized his sharp Jacquemus black suit with a red shirt.

The couple looked loved up in a rare outing for the normally private couple, who will also star in “The Odyssey” together this summer. This is hopefully one of the many red carpet appearances for the couple, as “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is among the most anticipated film releases on Sony and Marvel’s upcoming schedule, and is set to release in theatres on July 31.

A Rare Red Carpeting Outing for Tom and Zendaya

Getty Zendaya and Tom Holland at a photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a hotel in Madrid on June 15, 2026.

The notoriously private rarely make public appearances together. The last time they were officially pictured together was in March 2024, when they attended the Indian Wells Open. In October 2024, she was seen in a red leather dress leaving the launch party for Bero, Tom’s non alcoholic beer company. In May, Zendaya was seen leaving the theatre with Tom after the debut of his play “Romeo and Juliet” in London.

Zendaya worked the red carpets of both Euphoria and The Drama earlier this year alone. The last time she walked a red carpet with her partner was at the world premiere of their third Spider-Man film together, Spider-Man: No Way Home, in December 2021.

Although, their public appearances are rare, they frequently support each other out of the limelight. Zendaya was photographed earlier in the year visiting the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

Inside Those Tom Holland and Zendaya Marriage Rumors

Getty Zendaya and Tom Holland react during a photocall for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in a hotel in Madrid on June 15, 2026.

This recent Madrid appearance marked their red carpet debut since they apparently tied the knot.

Us Weekly confirmed Tom and Zendaya’s engagement after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand at the 2025 Golden Globes.

A year later, it was rumoured the pair had quietly wed after Law Roach told Access Hollywood at the Actor Awards that “the wedding has already happened.”

Neither Zendaya nor Tom has revealed if they are married or not. When she was asked on a March appearance of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” if she had seen their wedding speculation, she played it coy. “I haven’t seen any of that,” she laughed off.

In April, Zendaya made it clear she won’t announce if she married Tom Holland because she wants “to be able to have things for [herself] and for him as well.”

When promoting “The Drama” on the “The New York Times’ Modern Love” podcast, she admitted she disliked the public perception of her private life and the invasive questions.

“I just feel like for me there is this level of a parasocial investment in my personal relationship,” she said back in April. “I do know that I’m a public person and so is he, and I’m also aware that we’ve grown up in front of people and we’ve done movies where we fall in love with each other, so I really do understand that and I don’t want to dismiss that like, ‘Stay out of my business,’ or whatever.”