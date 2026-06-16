Millie Bobby Brown Wore Black During Stranger Things Tour Out Of ‘Mourning’

Millie Bobby Brown’s wardrobe during the “Stranger Things” press run reflected her somber mood.

Appearing on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast on June 11, Brown spent a whole month crying after the last episode of “Stranger Things” streamed on Netflix.

“I had a bit of a lull in who I was,” she said after it was revealed what happened to Eleven in the last episode of the very last season of the supernatural show.

The actress struggled with her castmates’ emotions towards the end of the show, which followed a group of friends in 1980s America as they battled supernatural creatures. “Feeling everyone else’s grief…it was too much. And then I just immediately started calling every cast member [saying], You’re still going to be in my life, right?”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Satorial Choice Reflected Her Mood

Getty Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend the “Stranger Things 5” UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025 in London, England.

Millie Bobby Brown told Kylie Kelce that her predominantly black wardrobe when promoting “Stranger Things” was to represent the “funeral” of her beloved character.

The mother of one wore a stunning all-black Rodarte look, trimmed with dramatic feathers sweeping down the bodice and skirt. This gothic fashion statement was part of her mourning ritual for the character she had played since she was 12.

“The dress kind of embodies the darkness of the show this season,” she told Variety at the time, per People. “I’m really excited for everyone to see how dark the season gets it’s – yeah I hate to say because I say it every season, but this is definitely the darkest and more intense season.”

Another memorable look she sported on that promo tour was the head-turning dress from Ashi Studio’s fall 2025 couture collection, which Millie wore to the London screening of the show. The boudoir-inspired look featured a fully exposed corset covered in a light layer of mesh attached to a voluminous black tulle train.

What Happen To Millie Bobby Brown’s Character in Stranger Things?

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, and

Noah Schnapp attend Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5 World Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 06, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

In the very last episode of “Stranger Things”, Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, sacrifices herself to save her friends and Hawkins. So, she stays behind in the Upside Down, allowing her friends and family to escape to safety.

Brown told Netflix Tudum that Eleven’s choice to stay behind was “so beautiful and cathartic” and something the actress had wanted for a “very long time.”

She revealed, “I just think it’s incredibly important that it all ends for her, and the suffering and the pain end.”

Showrunners, The Duffer Brothers, purposefully left the ending ambiguous, never making it clear whether she survived. Although Eleven is shown travelling to the waterfals in the series’s last moment, many fans believe this is a story and part of Mike’s game of Dungeons and Dragons.”

“There was never a version of the story where Eleven was hanging out with the gang at the end. For us and our writers, we didn’t want to take her powers away. She represents magic in a lot of ways and the magic of childhood,” Ross Duffer told Tudum, before admitting Eleven had to leave Hawkins for the characters to move away from the story of Veca and the Upside Down.

We thought it would be beautiful if our characters continued to believe in that happier ending even if we didn’t give them a clear answer to whether that’s true or not. The fact that they’re believing in it, we just thought it was such a better way to end the story and a better way to represent the closure of this journey and their journey from children to adults,” Ross added.

“And the reality is, if Eleven is out there, the most that they could hope for is a belief that it’s true because they can’t be in contact with her,” Matt Duffer reveals. “Everything falls apart if that were the case. So if that’s the narrative, this is really the best way to keep her alive. And it’s about Mike and everyone finding a way to move past what’s happened.”