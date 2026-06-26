‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown & David Harbour Reunite for New Netflix Mystery

Chief Jim Hopper and Eleven, together again! “Stranger Things” costars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are teaming up for a new Netflix project, the streamer announced in a press release on June 26.

The new series announcement comes months after the pair wrapped up five seasons together on The Duffer Brothers’ massive hit, in which they played a police officer and his surrogate, super-powered daughter.

The reunion comes following reports of tension between the two actors on the final season, something Harbour recently addressed while insisting the pair were “fine” between them now.

Details on Brown & Harbour’s New Series

The two are reuniting for a yet-untitled spy series from “Adolescence” writer Jack Thorne. Both Brown and Harbour will star in and executive-produce the show; Brown’s husband, Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, will also serve as an executive producer.

“Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes) and David Harbour (DTF: St. Louis, Stranger Things) have left the supernatural happenings of Hawkins behind for a different kind of highly classified mystery,” reads a press release from the streamer.

“The two Emmy Award–nominated actors will reunite as daughter and father in a thrilling new drama from A24 that has received a straight-to-series order at Netflix,” the announcement continues.

“In the series, disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour) is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him to return to a field that has evolved beyond him,” reads the official synopsis.

“We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before,” says Jinny Howe, Netflix head of scripted series, US and Canada, in a stratement. “Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world.”

No word yet on when the series will debut.

Harbour Insists All Is ‘Fine’ Between Him & Brown

The actor was recently interviewed by Variety, where he revealed where he and his former co-star stand months after the Netflix series ended in December.



During the conversation, he addressed Daily Mail reports that Brown, who played his surrogate daughter Eleven on the massively popular series, filed a harassment and bullying claim against him before production on the fifth and final season began. She, however, later insisted she had always “felt safe” on set before the pair happily posed for photos together at the Season 5 premiere.

The actor was careful with his words when speaking about the situation with Variety, telling the outlet, “In this weird world we live in where sound bites will be created, I’m trying to figure out how to say this.”



“It’s a show that went on for 10 years. We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter,” he explained. “I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years — you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements.”

“In families, it’s OK because you’re just in a disagreement and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there’s just hundreds of people who want to get involved,” he continued. “It’s simple. It was just a simple rupture-and-repair thing that, once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we’re fine.”

He went on to say that whatever happened between them “was completely normal,” adding that the two “adore each other and always have.”

Harbour also insinuated the pair will be working on something together very soon.

“Straight up, Millie and I are working on several … You’ll see more of me and Millie — 10 years wasn’t enough,” he added. “There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me.”

Brown also issued a statement as part of the profile, writing, “Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it. Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes.”

She added, “Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value.”