Cult Classic Horror TV Series Is Coming to Netflix

It has been over a decade since NBC cancelled its critically acclaimed “Hannibal” series, but that hasn’t killed fan interest in the series. Starring Mads Mikkelsen as the titular character, “Hannibal” follows a young Hannibal Lecter before he has been ousted as a notorious serial killer.

Series creator Bryan Fuller pushed the envelope for a network television show, showcasing exceedingly creative examples of gore. Though “Hannibal” only lasted three seasons, it still has a devout cult following. Mikkelsen, Dancy and Fuller have spoken about how there’s still interest in a possible reboot of the series, but that hasn’t gained any traction.

Perhaps a recent development could lead to renewed interest in a possible reboot.

‘Hannibal’ Heading to Netflix in July

Getty Mads Mikkelsen.

“Hannibal” has been calling Prime Video home in recent years, but now it’s heading to Netflix. It will be hitting the streaming service on July 27, 2026.

This isn’t the first time “Hannibal” will be streaming on Netflix, as it has done that in the past. In fact, many fans were hoping that Netflix would be the streaming service to save the series and develop a fourth season. Considering Netflix’s pull in the world of streaming, “Hannibal” should be able to find a new audience once it returns to Netflix.

If it can do solid numbers, perhaps Netflix or another streamer could reconsider rebooting the series.

Fuller Wants Zendaya in ‘Hannibal’ Reboot

Getty Zendaya

“Hannibal” may be over for now, but the creators and actors have been staying busy. Fuller recently released his first feature film in the form of the critically acclaimed “Dust Bunny,” which also stars Mikkelsen in the lead role. As of now, he doesn’t have another project on the docket that has been announced, but he did reveal what his dream project is.

“My dream project is to do a limited series of Silence of the Lambs with Mads and Zendaya as Clarice Starling,” Fuller told ScreenRant in an interview from 2025. “If I could put anything out into the universe, I would put that into the universe.”

Season 3 of “Hannibal” concludes the “Red Dragon” storyline, so a “Silence of the Lambs” adaptation would make sense. There would be some massive shoes to field. Jonathan Demme’s “The Silence of the Lambs” is one of the most famous serial killer films ever made, having won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Knowing Fuller, his take on the story would be vastly different than Demme’s. However, Mikkelsen may not be as keen on being part of an extended miniseries. He’d prefer to reprise the role in a movie.

“Yeah, I think that the Hannibal that he created is a TV animal,” Mikkelsen told ScreenRant in May. “He can persuade me to make a film, sure, but it’s only an hour and a half, and I think that his way of writing and his way of developing characters and stories are much more suitable for 13 or 14 episodes.”

While Mikkelsen is apprehensive about another season of television, if anybody can convince him to do it, it would be Fuller.