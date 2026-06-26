5 Best Miniseries to Watch This Weekend on Netflix

Netflix is home to several long-running shows and critically acclaimed movies. However, the streamer also has several shows contained in a single season that could easily be consumed in a weekend. Read on for five of the best miniseries to binge on Netflix.

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People looking for the best miniseries to binge on Netflix should seriously consider “The Beast in Me,” which stars Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, and Natalie Morales. The show premiered on the streamer in November 2025.

The psychological crime thriller follows a grief-stricken author dealing with the death of her son, who finds inspiration in a man suspected of the disappearance of his wife after he becomes her neighbor. Regarding reviews, “The Best in Me” is one of the best in its genre on Netflix. It has an 85% rating from critics and a 75% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series includes eight episodes.

‘Death by Lightning’ is Another Great Option

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People looking for a miniseries in the historical drama genre should watch “Death by Lightning,” which premiered in November 2025. The series stars Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfadyen, Betty Gilpin, and Nick Offerman.

The show features the true events of James A. Garfield’s brief tenure as president of the United States of America, including his election and tragic end. The show was well received by critics, garnering an impressive 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience members on the platform gave it an 87%.

The show consists of four episodes, making it the perfect weekend Netflix miniseries.

Sofia Vergara’s Role in ‘Griselda’ Was Among The Best of 2024

Getty (L-R) Aurora Cossio, Christian Tappán, Luis Balaguer, Andrés Baiz, Juliana Martinez, Sofía Vergara, Eric Newman, Karol G, Alberto Guerra, Paulina Dávila and Martín Rodríguez

“Griselda” is another of the best miniseries to binge on Netflix. The six-episode series stars Sofia Vergara in a role that truly showed her range as an actress. The biographical crime drama centers around real-life drug lord Griselda Blanco. It follows her early life, rise to power, and eventual downfall.

In terms of reviews, “Griselda” holds a stellar 85% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also well-received by audience members, earning a 68% rating. It also stars Alberto Guerra, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martín Rodríguez, and Vanessa Ferlito.

No Netflix Miniseries List is Complete Without ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

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When it comes to horror miniseries to binge on Netflix, Mike Flanagan‘s “The Haunting of Hill House” is easily among the best options. Of course, this is also a series that’s at its best for new watchers who have very little knowledge of the plot.

The cast includes Timothy Hutton, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Michiel Huisman, Paxton Singleton, and more. “The Haunting of Hill House” has stellar reviews, with 93% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. It has a 91% from audiences.

The fan-favorite horror/drama series includes 10 episodes.

‘Adolescence’ Is a Top Tier Miniseries

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“Adolescence” arrived on Netflix in March 2025, featuring a concise four-episode run, making it a solid option for those looking for a crime/drama series to watch over a weekend. The show follows a 13-year-old British boy who is arrested for fatally harming a classmate, meaning viewer discretion is advised.

Regarding its cast, “Adolescence” stars newcomer Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Christine Tremarco, and Ashley Walters. The Netflix limited series has a 97% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 74% from audiences.