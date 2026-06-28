Bond Girl Eva Green Hospitalized Following Injury on ‘Wednesday’ Set — ‘Recovering Well’

French actress Eva Green has been hospitalized following a “really nasty” leg injury on the set of the Netflix supernatural mystery comedy series “Wednesday.” Fortunately, however, it seems like she’s going to be fine.

Green, 45, has joined the series for its upcoming third season. She is playing Ophelia Frump, the mysterious and troubled Aunt of Jenna Ortega’s eponymous Wednesday Addams and the sister of Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Addams.

The character was briefly introduced in “This Means Woe,” the final episode of the show’s second season. She was seen from behind, wearing a flower crown, and scribbling “Wednesday must die” on a wall.

Getty Netflix’s Wednesday.

Injuries are unfortunate at the best of times, but this one feels particularly upsetting given how much Green had been looking forward to appearing in the critically acclaimed show.

Following her casting, Green told Netflix, “I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia. This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

Sources spoke to The Sun to shed a little light on the accident that resulted in Green’s hospitalization.

Eva Green’s Leg Injury on the ‘Wednesday’ Set Was ‘Really Nasty’

Getty Eva Green.

Regarding Eva Green’s leg injury on the set of “Wednesday,” a source told The Sun, “This was really nasty. Eva sustained an injury and was clearly in pain and producers were taking no chances.”

The source added, “Medics were called and Eva went to hospital. She underwent treatment and is now recovering well.”

“Wednesday” is currently shooting in Dublin, Ireland, which is where Green’s injury occurred earlier in June.

Little more is known about the specifics of the incident, but it caused production to come to a temporary halt while Green received treatment. Thankfully, it sounds like she’s now well on the road to recovery.

Green’s Fans Are Excited for Her Appearance in Season 3

Eva Green’s fans are excited to see her play Aunt Ophelia Frump in “Wednesday’s” third season.

When Green posted about her arrival on the show on her Instagram account back in February, a large number of her 1.6 million followers flocked to the post’s comments section to express their glee.

Green captioned the post, “Auntie’s home ✨.”

That prompted Australian actress and model Ruby Rose to comment, “YES SHE IS!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Green’s caption concluded, “A bit of a late bloomer, but finally arriving at @wednesdaynetflix to check in on my darling niece. See you in Season 3 🖤.”

One of Green’s followers wrote, “So proud of you always Eva 🥹💚 Ophelia looks magical already. Hope you’re enjoying Ireland so much 🤞🍀 and I’m so happy you get to work with Tim Burton again!!”

Another fan said, “Made for this role. Eva back in her time era. We’ve been wanting you in this from the start.”

Someone else wrote, “Can’t wait to see Aunt Ophelia 😍🖤🖤.”

Finally, a particularly obsessed fan proclaimed, “I’ll watch it only because of YOU mother🧎🏻‍♀️.”

Netflix haven’t yet confirmed the release date for “Wednesday” Season 3. However, the streaming service has urged fans to keep checking their Tudum website for further updates (and a 2027 release seems likely).

Per IMDb, the show “Follows Wednesday Addams’ years as a student, when she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree, and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents.”

We’re so excited to see Season 3 of “Wednesday” — and we absolutely can’t wait to see Eva Green in action as Aunt Ophelia Frump.