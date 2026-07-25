Will ‘I Will Find You’ Get a Second Season & Everything We Know So Far

The hit crime drama “I Will Find You” has proven to be one of the most popular series released on Netflix this year. Making its debut on the streaming service on June 18, it has consistently ranked among the most watched shows on Netflix.

The miniseries, which is based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, follows the wrongly imprisoned David Burroughs who manages to escape prison to clear his name after he receives information that his supposedly murdered son is still alive.

With “I Will Find You” being such a success, it has understandably led to questions about whether a second season could happen in the future. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Original Author Thinks a Second Season Is Unlikely

The show, which stars the likes of Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, and Erin Richards, has a dramatic conclusion that leaves open the possibility of future installments. However, it appears unlikely that viewers will get the opportunity to see more of the characters on screen in the near future.

Coben first began working with Netflix with the drama miniseries “Safe” in 2018 and has since gone on to executive produce a dozen adaptations of his novels for the streaming service. They have all been limited miniseries with between five and eight episodes, with no sequels or additional seasons.

When asked directly by TV Insider if a second season had been greenlit by Netflix, Coben confirmed that no second season is planned. He said, “Probably not. Whenever I do [a show] — I think this is my 13th series with Netflix — it’s always with the intention of never writing these characters again. It’s all out on the table. It’s not fair to ask people to watch eight episodes of a series and wait two years for Season 2, so everything is kind of answered.”

Coben Could Return to the Characters in the Future

In the same interview, the author went on to suggest that he could possibly return to tell a new story with the same characters in the future, but doesn’t have any plans at the current time.

He added, “I never say never. If we somehow came up with a storyline that would be as good as this one for these characters, I would tell it, but I don’t think we’re going to, and I’m not going to push it. I’d rather do a new story.”

He also explained that he hasn’t considered what happens to the characters from the novel and series after the conclusion of the story. In fact, he expresses a desire to see what readers and viewers believe happens.

He said, “I wouldn’t mind, at some point, gathering some people who have seen the whole show and saying, ‘Tell me what happens for the next year, where a year from now are these characters?’ and hearing their answers. I think the audience is going to hope for the best.”