Netflix Streaming Trends Reveal Top 10 Television Shows of 2026

2026 is halfway over, and Netflix has revealed which shows have received the most views in the first half of the year. While some of the shows on the top 10 list will likely come as no surprise, a number of new shows managed to secure spots.

The post that goes over the top 10 shows looks at views accumulated from January to June, so seasons that were released in July aren’t being counted, such as “Little House on the Prairie,” but they’ll likely appear in the second half of the year’s round-up for views if they manage to earn enough to make the cut.

Whether you want to know if others enjoyed a show as much as you did, or you’re looking for something new to watch, the most-watched shows of 2026 so far might lead you to a new favorite series.

Top 10 Shows on Netflix of 2026 So Far

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You might’ve guessed that “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things” would be on the list, but let’s take a look at the full lineup.

“His & Hers” with 104 million views “Bridgerton” Season 4 with 100 million views “I Will Find You” with 64 million views “Stranger Things” Season 5 with 56 million views “Run Away” with 50 million views “Teach You a Lesson” with 48 million views “One Piece” Season 2 with 47 million views “Man on Fire” Season 1 with 40 million views “Ms. Rachel” Season 1 with 37 million views “The Night Agent” Season 3 with 36 million views

Shows Still Coming to Netflix

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Some anticipated new seasons will be making their arrival, but “Bridgerton’s” next season isn’t releasing until 2027, and that seems to be the case for “Wednesday’s” next season as well, which has a release window estimated for mid-to-late 2027, but not a set date yet.

In the meantime, you have “My Life with the Walter Boys” Season 3 arriving on Netflix on August 6, continuing the story after Jackie’s confession and George’s health scare. August 7 features the arrival of the first season of “Alley Cats,” a comedy from Ricky Gervais that follows a group of cats that cause chaos while searching for companionship.

You can also look forward to a new season of “The Gentlemen” coming on September 3, showing Eddie and Susie going international. Then, “Lupin” Season 4 arrives on the platform on October 23, picking up with the consequences of Assane (Omar Sy) faking his own death before turning himself in.

As for shows that are expected to return in 2026, but that don’t have a set release date and could end up seeing delays, you have “Black Doves” Season 2, “Emily in Paris” Season 6, “Stranger Things: Tales from ’85” Season 2, “The Witcher” Season 5, “The Diplomat” Season 4, and more.

While the first half of 2026 has already featured a number of highly anticipated shows either premiering or dropping a new season, the rest of the year looks promising as well. Then, with “Bridgerton” and “Wednesday” eyeing 2027 for their next seasons, it seems safe to say that we’ll have another year filled with content worth watching on Netflix in 2027, too.